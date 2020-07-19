The immense cosmic bat discovered by NASA is ‘flapping its wings’

NASA has discovered a giant cosmic bat. Don’t worry: it’s not about the “big man” animal we talked about some time ago, but about something found in Space. An almost “magical” discovery capable of arousing emotions, if you look at it with the eyes of a dreamer.

No, we are not crazy: NASA has truly called “Bat Shadow” (“bat shadow”) the shadow of the star HBC 672, analyzed through the Hubble Space Telescope. Let us explain better: the US Space Agency monitored the aforementioned star for a period of 404 days, keeping an eye on its “behaviour”.

The discovery is particularly interesting, as the resemblance between the shadow and the flapping of a bat’s wings, it is clearly visible in the video published on the official NASA Goddard YouTube channel and in the reconstruction of the VideoFromSpace channel (as well as in this GIF). By the way, even more, surprising is the fact that the nickname “Bat Shadow” was given before the discovery of the “movement” and that this description proved to be perfect over time, as written by the US Space Agency on its official site.

In case you are wondering what the size of this cosmic bat is, you should know that it is particularly large. In fact, we are talking about 200 times the length of our Solar System. Do you think that to cross the shadow, the flight takes about 40 days, as you can read on the official NASA portal (we advise you to stop by if you know English well and are interested, as the US Space Agency has disclosed some very interesting information).