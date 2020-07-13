Tech NewsMobile
The IFA 2020 begins to lose pieces: Samsung renounces to participate because of the Coronavirus

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The IFA 2020 begins to lose pieces: Samsung renounces to participate because of the Coronavirus

First defection for IFA 2020 in Berlin, the largest technology fair in the Old Continent. Samsung would have decided not to accept the invitation, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The news is still unofficial and has been reported in the local media by South Korea, according to which the local brand will not take part in the fair scheduled from September 4th to 9th in Berlin for the first time since 1991.

Samsung has always been one of the most important exhibitors of the show floor, and in the past years, it has used the IFA also to present or show the devices of the Galaxy Note range. Last year it unveiled the Galaxy A90 5G, the first non-high-end smartphone with 5G support, as well as various household appliances and consumer electronics products.

A decision of this type, however, was according to many in the air since as well as other companies to Samsung has decided to limit the travel of its employees to a minimum to avoid infection and outbreaks, this is why sending hundreds of executives to Germany could significantly increase the risk of infection.

The Unpacked event in which the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 should be revealed should be held on August 5, 2020, only in streaming. The IFA 2020 has been confirmed and the organizers have talked about “innovative ways”.

