The hummingbird is capable of seeing colors impossible for us humans to imagine

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The hummingbird is capable of seeing colors impossible for us humans to imagine

Thanks to the addition of an extra cone in the eye, hummingbirds (as well as many other birds) can perceive colours that the human being could only imagine. Unlike humans, who have three types of cones in their eyes, birds have four, which help them process the differences between the different types of colours.

Human eyes can perceive what is known as trichromatic colour, consisting of a neural mixture of red, green and blue light. Animals with an extra cone, on the other hand, can see an even greater spectrum of colours being sensitive to more types of wavelengths of light. Indeed, humans would be “colour-blind compared to birds and many other animals” according to evolutionist biologist Mary Caswell Stoddard of Princeton University. It is thought that birds, with their extra cone, may be able to perceive up to five non-spectral colours, including purple, ultraviolet + red, ultraviolet + green, ultraviolet + yellow and ultraviolet + purple.

To test this idea, scientists created LED tubes programmed to display a number of colours, including non-spectral colours that humans cannot see. These devices were placed next to water feeders, some of which contained the favourite drink of these feathered, sugary water, next to a colour, while others contained plain water next to a different colour.

The goal was to see if hummingbirds showed a preference in water stations that showed ultraviolet colour combinations. Apparently, the animals could easily distinguish the different types of non-spectral colours to obtain a sweet reward. “The ultraviolet + green light and the green light seemed identical to us, but the hummingbirds continued to correctly choose the ultraviolet + green light associated with the sugar water.

The experiment lasted three years and thousands of feeding sessions were observed. In another experiment, the researchers analyzed nearly 1,000 different types of bird plumages and nearly 2,400 different types of plants and found that around a third of these colours would be perceived as a non-spectral colour. As impressive as they are, these results are not yet able to prove the existence of a tetrachromatic visual system in birds.

