The Huawei P40 Pro + arrives in Spain: official price and availability

At the end of March, as is usual in the Chinese company, Huawei renewed its P family with three new models: the Huawei P40, the Huawei P40 Pro and the Huawei P40 Pro +. All of them had several characteristics in common, such as high-quality finishes, a leap forward in power, the commitment to photography and the absence of Google applications.

While the first two did not take long to go on sale in Spain, we have had to wait several months to see the most advanced of them land in our country. Now, Huawei has finally confirmed when at what price and in what configuration the Huawei P40 Pro + will go on sale.





Huawei P40 Pro + price and availability

As reported by the Chinese manufacturer, the Huawei P40 Pro + will be available in advance in Spain between June 20 and July 5. It will be marketed in a single configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage, as well as in two different colours (black and white), in both cases with a ceramic finish.

The Huawei P40 Pro + comes to our country to an official price of 1,399 euros, something that was already announced in its presentation, and can be purchased, at the moment, in the Huawei Store and eStore.

A Plus in photography with five sensors

Like the Huawei P40 Pro, the P40 Pro + has on board the Kirin 990 5G, a processor that we already saw in the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and that ensures its compatibility with 5G networks, both NSA and SA. They accompany it, as we have said, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage, in addition to EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 and with the mobile services of Huawei (HMS).

It also shares with the P40 Pro the 6.58 inch OLED screen with 2,640 x 1,200 pixels of resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate and integrated fingerprint sensor. For power, it has a 4,200 mAh battery with 40 W cable fast charge and 40 W wireless fast charge.

The fivefold rear camera This Plus model includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 40-megapixel wide-angle, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, another 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 10x zoom and a fifth ToF sensor. The front camera, meanwhile, consists of a 32-megapixel main sensor and an IR sensor.

Huawei P40 Pro + datasheet