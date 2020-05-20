Wednesday, May 20, 2020
The Huawei P Smart 2020 arrives in Spain: official price and availability

By Brian Adam
The Huawei P Smart 2020 arrives in Spain: official price and availability

After undergoing a massive leak that exposed its design and most features, the Huawei P Smart 2020 was announced a few days ago to succeed the Huawei P Smart 2019 that we met last year. And if there is something that characterizes this new lower-middle-range phone it is, precisely, the slight improvements that it includes with respect to the previous model.

In fact, it inherits the screen, the dual camera, the processor, the battery and even the Android 9-based EMUI 9 operating system. All this, in order to be able to include Google mobile services in it. Now, finally, the P Smart 2020 has landed in our country in three colors and with a price that places it in the economic line of the Chinese company.


Huawei P Smart 2020 price and availability

Huawei P Smart 2020 02

The new Huawei P Smart 2020 can now be reserved for a price of 199 euros on the official website of Huawei Spain, although orders will be shipped throughout this week.

It is for sale in three different colors, blue, black or green, and in a single configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage.

Dual camera with AI and lots of capacity

Huawei P Smart 2020 04

One of the characteristics that this new model inherits from its predecessor is the 6.21-inch IPS LCD screen (19.5: 9) with drop-shaped notch and FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels). For the brain, Huawei opts for the Kirin 710 and it comes with more memory: we now have 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable with a microSD.

The rear camera has a 13-megapixel f / 1.8 main sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor for depth readings, plus a supporting LED flash, FullHD video recording at 60 frames per second, and artificial intelligence support. And on the front camera, we have an 8 megapixel sensor for selfies with FullHD video at 30 frames per second.

Huawei P Smart 2020 03

The Huawei P Smart 2020 also includes a rear fingerprint reader and the usual connectivity options in a phone of this range: 4G Dual SIM, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC chip, FM radio, headphone jack and, yes , a microUSB 2.0 port for charging. The phone arrives with Android 9 Pie under EMUI 9 and installed google mobile services. As for the battery, we have 3,400 mAh with normal charge, without fast charge of any kind.

Huawei P Smart 2020 data sheet

HUAWEI P SMART 2020

SCREEN6.21-inch IPS LCD
Ratio 19.5: 9

FullHD + with 2,340 x 1,080 pixels
Notch centered

PROCESSORKirin 710

GPU Turbo 2.0

Versions4GB / 128GB
MicroSD up to 512 GB
Rear cameras13 megapixel 1.8
2 megapixel bokeh
Frontal camera8 megapixel f / 2.0
DRUMS3,400 mAh
Operating systemAndroid 9 Pie
EMUI 9.0
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT155.2 x 73.4 x 7.95 mm

160 grams

Connectivity and others4G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 4.2
Rear fingerprint reader
Gps
NFC chip
Headphone jack
FM Radio
MicroUSB
PRICE199 euros

