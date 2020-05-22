The Huawei Enjoy Z 5G is filtered almost completely

A strong commitment to MediaTek and high refresh rate

Rumours that Huawei will have to bet on MediaTek in the future are picking up steam this week. TSMC will stop manufacturing processors for the company after the new US restrictions, which will imply a change of strategy by the Chinese brand.

The Huawei Enjoy 5G has been leaked, a proposal that draws attention for its MediaTek processor, despite the fact that the company already has its own mid-range platform with this connectivity, the Kirin 820.





MediaTek heart and 5G connectivity

The Huawei Enjoy Z 5G has been leaked on AnTuTu, revealing some of its key specifications. The first one that catches your eye is its processor: the MediaTek Dimensity 800. This is MediaTek’s proposed upper-middle-range with 5G connectivity and one of Huawei’s own Kirin 820 5G rivals.

Along with this processor, a memory configuration of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory will arrive, quite generous. With this hardware configuration, the Enjoy Z 5G has achieved exceed 315,000 points in AnTuTu, a score that takes it away from the economic mid-range, which is usually around 200,000 points.

Apart from 5G connectivity and the heart of MediaTek, the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G will stand out for its 90 Hz panel, according to leaks

As it could not be otherwise, the Enjoy Z 5G will have Android 10 according to this leak, although without a trace of Google services. Apart from this leaked data in AnTuTu, the rest of the terminal’s specifications have also been leaked. Specifically, its 6.5-inch screen with LCD technology and 90Hz refresh rate. At the camera level, the leaks point to three sensors: one 48-megapixel, another 8 ultra-wide-angle and a last 2-megapixel sensor to measure depth of field. Regarding the battery, 4,000mAh are expected with fast charge.

Enjoy Z 5G is expected on May 24, although there is still no news on whether or not it will reach the international market. Be that as it may, it will be Huawei’s first step towards a strategy that turns MediaTek as a possible ally against the restrictions of the United States.