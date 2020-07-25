The HSE ‘s response to Irish language advertising – Sinn Féin – was’ donkey shit’

The HSE has decided not to broadcast pandemic announcements in Irish because they believe that Irish is more verbal than English and that the announcements would be 35% more expensive as a result.

Sinn Féin’s Irish and Gaeltacht spokesperson, TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh, says that the HSE has shown a “scandalous and narrow-minded” attitude towards Irish language advertising.

It was reported on this site this week that heads Health Service Executive not to broadcast announcements about the pandemic in Irish because they think that the Irish language is more verbal than the English language and that the announcements would be 35% more expensive as a result.

The HSE said this after a Sinn Féin Irish language spokesperson inquired about the lack of Irish language content issued by health authorities since the start of the pandemic.

Speaking about the situation, Ó Snodaigh said that the response he received from the Health Service Executive was “ass shit” regarding the Irish language being more verbal and Irish language advertisements being more expensive as a result.

Deputy Ó Snodaigh said that the HSE’s approach to advertising in Irish was unfounded and that the rights of Irish speakers were being “trampled”.

He said that the answer he received to the questions he asked the HSE about Irish language advertising showed that the language was “always rethinking”.

“Although the Health Service Executive states that they have complied with the provisions of the Official Languages ​​Act, it is clear from the response and attitude expressed in the response that the State does not care about the status of the National language,” said Deputy Ó Snooze.

With regard to the pandemic announcements broadcast in Irish, figures provided by the HSE show that only € 21,333 of the almost € 1.39 million paid for radio and television advertisements was spent on Irish language advertisements.

That € 21,333 was said to have been spent on television advertisements on TG4 alone. It was reported that there were six TV commercials between March and June and that there were different versions of some of those commercials as the knowledge of Covid-19 changed. It was stated that four notices had been translated into Irish.

The HSE did not spend a penny on advertising in Irish on the radio.

Ten different radio advertisements on six different public health topics were broadcast on 37 radio stations between March and June. All of these advertisements were in English. The HSE states that it was informed that the advertisements could not be broadcast on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta as “their broadcast time is not commercially available to fee-paying advertisers”.

The HSE spent € 75,000 on social media advertising under the Covid-19 pandemic but not as much as a penny of that was spent on Irish language advertisements.

25 of the 599 Covid-19 posts published by the HSE on Twitter were in Irish. Two of the 104 posts about the pandemic they posted on Facebook were in Irish and the 76 posts posted on Instagram were in English.

Only 29 pages of coronavirus-related material are published in Irish on HSE.ie.

The HSE claimed that the “Irish version” had been viewed 2,897 times “since its publication” although it was not clear what they meant by the ‘Irish version’ when very little of the site’s content was available in Irish. It was reported that 14 million visits were made to the subject about the coronavirus in English.

Ó Snodaigh said that he intended to discuss the matter with An Coimisinéir Teanga and to ask “further questions” to the new ministers with responsibility for the Irish language, the Gaeltacht and the Health.