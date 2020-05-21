Thursday, May 21, 2020
Updated:

The Honor X10 is presented next week and we already know almost everything about it

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Honor X10 is presented next week and we already know almost everything about it

This year, Honor turns the numbering and we will go from Honor 9X to Honor X10, as indicated by previous leaks. The terminal will be official as soon as next week, with its presentation scheduled for May 20, although we already know almost everything about it.

In case the leaks had not been precise enough, Honor has shared official images of the terminal where you can see its design from all angles. Much of its specifications have also been confirmed or revealed in different leaks.

Again with a motorized camera

The Honor X10 is presented next Wednesday, although as usual, the company has been warming up engines to the blow of various teasers about what we can expect. In various publications on their Weibo profile they have confirmed that it will be a new 5G mobile powered by the Kirin 820 5G, the new processor that was released in the Honor 30S.

Speaking of the Honor 30S, the Honor X10 will largely share its looks, especially on the rear camera module. The exact details of them are not confirmed, although the rumors They talk about a triple camera with 40 megapixels + 8 MP + 2 MP. The main difference from the Honor 30S is the front camera, which will continue to be motorized as in the Honor 9X.

Honorx10colors

As for the screen, rumors speak of a 6.63 “Full HD + LCD panel, while the company has confirmed that it will have a 90 Hz refresh and a tactile response frequency of exactly double, 180 Hz.

Another detail confirmed by the company is the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, although other leaks mention possible versions with 6 + 64 GB. The fingerprint reader would be on the side and expected with a battery of 4,300 mAh with 22W fast charge, judging by his time at TENAA, who also left us his measurements: 163.7 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm. In the official photos we can see that it has a headphone jack on the top.

To know the rest of the details, we must wait for the official presentation. It will take place in China on May 20 at a time yet to be specified. It will be important to know its price, as it could be one of the cheapest 5G phones of the year.

 

