The Honor 9X Lite arrives in Spain with Google services: official price and availability

Although the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro were unveiled in China last summer and months ago they hit the international market, we had to wait sometime to meet the little brother of the Honor 9X family. The Honor 9X Lite was officially announced in April after several leaks that advanced its design and characteristics.

As expected, this model landed with a double rear camera, Huawei’s Kirin 710 processor and Google’s on-board services, among other benefits. Now goes on sale in Spain and we already know how much it will cost and in which versions it will be available.

Price and availability of Honor 9X Lite

The Honor 9X Lite is marketed in two different colours (Emerald Green -green- or Midnight Black -black-) and in a single configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage.

Have an official price of 199.90 euros and it can be purchased in the company’s online store or in some regular distributors, such as Amazon.

A Honor 8X vitaminized

In order to be able to include in Google’s services, the Chinese company has taken the Honor 8X from last year and made slight modifications to it. In this way, the Honor 9X Lite presents a 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels).

In addition, it has the Kirin 710 processor from Huawei, along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage with a microSDXC card. It also has a 3,750 mAh battery to feed, a fingerprint reader on the back and NFC.

As for its photographic facet, it has a 16 megapixel IA front camera with f / 2.0 aperture and a dual rear camera composed of a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth reading. This camera also uses artificial intelligence and has a SuperNight Shot mode for photographing night scenes.

As an operating system, it brings EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie and yes, it does incorporate the installed Google services and applications, that is, Google Mobile Services (GMS).

Honor 9X Lite Datasheet