MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

The Honor 9X Lite arrives in Spain with Google services: official price and availability

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA: New Details on Ampere GPUs and DLSS 3.0

The next-gen season is also approaching for PC gamers with the new graphics cards expected to arrive next September....
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in July 2020

The last few weeks have seen a "battle to democratize 5G" in this price range: let's see what the...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Whatsapp, a much-requested feature comes from the iOS beta

Whatsapp has released the beta 2.20.80 of the application for iOS, which brings with it a novelty highly requested...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Honor 9X Lite arrives in Spain with Google services: official price and availability

Although the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro were unveiled in China last summer and months ago they hit the international market, we had to wait sometime to meet the little brother of the Honor 9X family. The Honor 9X Lite was officially announced in April after several leaks that advanced its design and characteristics.

As expected, this model landed with a double rear camera, Huawei’s Kirin 710 processor and Google’s on-board services, among other benefits. Now goes on sale in Spain and we already know how much it will cost and in which versions it will be available.

Price and availability of Honor 9X Lite

Honor 9x Lite 05

The Honor 9X Lite is marketed in two different colours (Emerald Green -green- or Midnight Black -black-) and in a single configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage.

Have an official price of 199.90 euros and it can be purchased in the company’s online store or in some regular distributors, such as Amazon.

A Honor 8X vitaminized

Honor 9x Lite 03

In order to be able to include in Google’s services, the Chinese company has taken the Honor 8X from last year and made slight modifications to it. In this way, the Honor 9X Lite presents a 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels).

In addition, it has the Kirin 710 processor from Huawei, along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage with a microSDXC card. It also has a 3,750 mAh battery to feed, a fingerprint reader on the back and NFC.

Honor 9x Lite 04

As for its photographic facet, it has a 16 megapixel IA front camera with f / 2.0 aperture and a dual rear camera composed of a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth reading. This camera also uses artificial intelligence and has a SuperNight Shot mode for photographing night scenes.

As an operating system, it brings EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie and yes, it does incorporate the installed Google services and applications, that is, Google Mobile Services (GMS).

Honor 9X Lite Datasheet

HONOR 9X LITE
SCREEN6.5-inch (19.5: 9) IPS LCD

FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)

PROCESSORKirin 710
RAM4GB
STORAGE128GB + microSDXC
SOFTWAREAndroid 9 Pie + EMUI 9.1 (with GMS)
REAR CAMERA48 MP f / 1.8 + 2 MP f / 2.4
FRONTAL CAMERA16 MP
BATTERY3,750 mAh
CONNECTIVITY4G LTE, Dual SIM, WiFi ac, BT 4.2, NFC
OTHERSRear fingerprint reader
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT160.4 x 76.6 x 7.8 mm

175 g

PRICE199.90 euros

More Articles Like This

South Korea’s successful test launch of a defense satellite into space

Latest news Brian Adam -
Seoul: South Korea successfully launches first defence satellite According to a foreign news agency, South Korea has decided to increase its defence capabilities against...
Read more

This spectacular photo shows us four heavenly wonders: there is also the comet NEOWISE

Space tech Brian Adam -
The "record" image attached to this news shows a meteor of a split second that crawls in the sky, the incredible spectacle of green...
Read more

Civility, the transparent mask that promises to work for years

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
The coronavirus crisis has brought us all to live an exceptional situation that, after the confinement measures, has meant that we will have...
Read more

Tesla opens two new customer service centers in Spain, do you know where?

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Although the presence of Tesla in our country, as far as physical assistance centers, is not as great as that of other manufacturers...
Read more

The Realme C15 will be presented on July 28: 6,000 mAh battery and quad camera among its features

Android Brian Adam -
Within the Realme catalogue, the lowest step is occupied by family C, where we find, for example, the Realme C3, a modest and economic...
Read more

Rapper Logic signs an exclusive agreement with Twitch

Tech News Brian Adam -
Lately, we have been witnessing a sort of "battle" between streaming platforms to grab the major figures of this world. Often we have seen...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY