The historic launch of SpaceX from Cape Canaveral will take place tonight. How to watch streaming

Tonight at 22:33 (Italian time of course) will be two American astronauts launched from Cape Canaveral, in Florida. This is the first time since 2011 that a crew has left the USA, and they will do so thanks to the SpaceX Dragon capsule mounted on top of a Falcon 9 rocket.

The mission, called Demo-2, will launch NASA astronauts Bob Behnken is Doug Hurley in orbit to the International Space Station. The rocket is ready to take off from the historic launch complex 39A. The complex was built in the 1960s to host the launch of NASA's Saturn V lunar rocket. All Apollo manned missions (except two) took off from this location, including Apollo 8, which sent astronauts in lunar orbit for the first time, and Apollo 11, the first manned flight to the lunar surface.

"We went to the moon from Pad 39A, and 82 of our 135 naval missions launched that pad, including three of my flights"said KSC director Bob Cabana, a former NASA astronaut, during a press conference on Tuesday May 26."And now, rather than rusting in the salty air, through our partnership with SpaceX that pad is used once again"continues the man.

SpaceX holds a $ 2.6 billion contract with NASA's commercial crew program to conduct six operational missions to and from the space station with Crew Dragon and Falcon 9. To watch the streaming you can connect to the official SpaceX website, to NASA's official Youtube channel or on television on channel 35 (Focus).