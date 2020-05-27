Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

The historic launch of SpaceX from Cape Canaveral will take place tonight. How to watch streaming

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The historic launch of SpaceX from Cape Canaveral will take place tonight. How to watch streaming

Tonight at 22:33 (Italian time of course) will be two American astronauts launched from Cape Canaveral, in Florida. This is the first time since 2011 that a crew has left the USA, and they will do so thanks to the SpaceX Dragon capsule mounted on top of a Falcon 9 rocket.

The mission, called Demo-2, will launch NASA astronauts Bob Behnken is Doug Hurley in orbit to the International Space Station. The rocket is ready to take off from the historic launch complex 39A. The complex was built in the 1960s to host the launch of NASA's Saturn V lunar rocket. All Apollo manned missions (except two) took off from this location, including Apollo 8, which sent astronauts in lunar orbit for the first time, and Apollo 11, the first manned flight to the lunar surface.

"We went to the moon from Pad 39A, and 82 of our 135 naval missions launched that pad, including three of my flights"said KSC director Bob Cabana, a former NASA astronaut, during a press conference on Tuesday May 26."And now, rather than rusting in the salty air, through our partnership with SpaceX that pad is used once again"continues the man.

SpaceX holds a $ 2.6 billion contract with NASA's commercial crew program to conduct six operational missions to and from the space station with Crew Dragon and Falcon 9. To watch the streaming you can connect to the official SpaceX website, to NASA's official Youtube channel or on television on channel 35 (Focus).

More Articles Like This

WhatsApp: 5 options you can customize in the app

Apps Brian Adam - 0
You can choose the font colour and many more options to customize your WhatsApp app and reflect your style. 5 options that you can customize...
Read more

ASUS gaming notebook with RTX 2060 graphics card on offer from Euronics

Gaming Brian Adam - 0
Until next May 31, 2020, subject to stocks being exhausted, Euronics will offer an interesting discount on an Asus notebook, characterized by very interesting...
Read more

Chrome for Android tests the dark theme in Google search: so you can test it

Android Brian Adam - 0
After launching his dark theme at the end of last year the browser Chrome goes one step further and will also start to change...
Read more

USA, the Navy tries the new laser cannon: the video is awesome!

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
There United States Navy released a video showing the test of a new laser beam weapon carried out on May 16 in the Pacific...
Read more

Hundreds of new gravitational lenses have been found for studying the cosmos

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
According to general relativity even light is affected by the mass of an object. In fact, when a ray of light passes near a...
Read more

HTC could launch a new 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 865

Android Brian Adam - 0
HTC doesn't seem to want to let go would be preparing for a return to the field of high-end smartphones. The Taiwanese house does...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp: 5 options you can customize in the app

You can choose the font colour and many more options to customize your WhatsApp app and reflect your style. 5...
Read more
Space tech

The historic launch of SpaceX from Cape Canaveral will take place tonight. How to watch streaming

Brian Adam - 0
Tonight at 22:33 (Italian time of course) will be two American astronauts launched from Cape Canaveral, in Florida. This is the first time since...
Read more
Community

Ministers to discuss the two meter rule with Tony Holohan this afternoon

Brian Adam - 0
The country's chief medical officer, Doctor Tony Holohan will brief the cabinet this evening on the progress being made in tackling the crown virus...
Read more
Community

Motorcyclist killed in a road traffic accident in County Mayo

Brian Adam - 0
A motorcyclist was killed in a road traffic accident in County Mayo. The man killed was in his 30s. The accident happened on the N59...
Read more
Community

‘We have a digital, participatory approach’ – Conradh na Gaeilge

Brian Adam - 0
Nuacht.ie asked the leading Irish language organizations a series of questions to see how the crown virus crisis is affecting their work. For now...
Read more
Entertainment

Beautiful and very small sculptures carved on the tip of a pencil

Brian Adam - 0
St. Petersburg: Russian artist Salvato Fidei specializes in miniature sculptures and sculptures. He specializes in carving famous characters, buildings and historical sites on the...
Read more
Top Stories

US Navy's experience destroying high-speed UAVs during flight

Brian Adam - 0
Pentagon: The United States has successfully demonstrated laser destruction of a fast-flying UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle). The experiment was performed in the Atlantic by a...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY