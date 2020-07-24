Latest newsTop Stories
The Harpy Eagle: Terrifying Predator or Creepy Halloween Costume?

By Brian Adam
Some time ago, the images of the majestic harpy eagle they shocked people on the Internet: many wondered if it was an animal, a photomontage, a Halloween costume or from a movie set. The good news is that nature is able to surprise us again and give life to a majestic and a little disturbing animal.

Originating in the Amazon forests, its habitat extends from southern Mexico to northeastern Argentina. The female of this species is probably the largest bird of prey in the world, could share the record with the Steller eagle and the Philippine eagle, and is capable of exceeding 10 kg for a meter of length and two of wingspan. Males suffer from sexual dimorphism and are much smaller and hardly exceed 3kg.

Their hunting ground is gigantic, it can exceed 10,000 acres, due to the large size of their prey, the species, in fact, feeds on sloths, monkeys and snakes. They are able to transport heavy animals, even 3 or 4 times their body weight, taking them from the branches of the forest and bringing them to their lair.

Harpy eagles have only one companion throughout their lives and they breed, giving birth to only one puppy, every three years. The baby takes about 6 months to learn to fly but is fed for another 6-10 months by the parents. Their nest is built on the tallest and most impressive trees of the rain forests.

Most eagles live in open environments such as the savannah, deserts, oceans or lakes, ” explains Dr. David Anderson, director of The Peregrine Fund for the Protection of Birds of Prey. “Harpy eagles have small wings and a long tail, making their flight particularly agile within the forests and able to surprise their prey. Not only can they fly through the small openings between trees but they are powerful enough to tear tree mammals from their branches. ”

Although it may seem extraordinary to be the largest predator of rainforests and dominate the food chain, this is also the cause of its decline and is now described as a threatened animal. They live in low-altitude tropical forests (below 275 meters) and are among the most affected by deforestation, the ten-year report leaves no doubt about the health of these environments. Moreover, more and more people are invading their habitat to photograph them and often kill them for fear, even if the harpy eagles do not attack humans and do not see us as a threat. This sad misunderstanding causes a serious loss: these birds reproduce for the first time at about 6 years old and give birth to a puppy every 3 years. The death of a single specimen is devastating.

The harpies eagles they are not a species that is capable of facing the rapid changes that are destroying their habitat; we hope that the dissemination of news and articles will help, even a little, to raise public awareness and protect these wonderful animals.

