The group admin will provide new educational and teaching information on Facebook

San Francisco: Recently, in the wake of the Corona virus and Code 19, Facebook community administrators have organized several workshops to help them make better and more effective use of Facebook during the epidemic. Now Facebook has announced training sessions and lessons for group admins.

The goal is for people to better access the online community and get their message across better by making the links effective. But all training sessions are for different groups and community admins only. Thus, in the first experiment, a large number of people contacted on Facebook and only after that a new session has been planned. However, now there will be sessions on a single topic every month, which will be arranged like this.

In May, the Community Foundation will be briefed on the basics of providing tips for a growing strong Facebook community or group.

In June, there will be tips for significant community growth, as well as tips on how to get the right people involved, in addition to group growth tips.

In the month of July, there will be discussions with the community, members and the usefulness and method of the post.

In August, the group will discuss issues and strategies for resolving disputes.

Awareness will be provided on hosting events, offline and online opportunities and events in September.

The good news is that on the one hand, Facebook experts will guide the session and Mark Zuckerberg himself will join the community connect event and present his lessons.

It should be noted that the number of Facebook community and groups is increasing rapidly in Pakistan as well as in the world where like-minded people stay in one place and discuss. Groups have also emerged rapidly in the wake of the Corona epidemic and lockdown.

Facebook also said that currently its 200 million users have become admins of very active communities and groups and are working better. However, the number of regular Facebook users has reached one and a half billion.