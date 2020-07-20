The Green List for countries deemed safe to travel to will not be published today as expected following today's postponement of the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet was due to sign off at their afternoon meeting on the Green Garden, a list that includes less than 20 countries considered safe to travel to.

Today's cabinet meeting has now been postponed and Taoiseach Micheál Martin is still in Brussels at a summit for European Union leaders. No other date has yet been set for today's cabinet meeting.

Sinn Féin is seeking clarity on the issue of travel and the Labor Party says that the Government has not organized things properly in terms of travel to this country, quarantine and testing.