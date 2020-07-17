The Government's plan to avoid a second confinement: what we know so far from the draft measures to combat the next wave

The Ministry of Health has just presented a draft of the pandemic early response and control plan with the intention that, In case the dreaded second wave of the pandemic hits us, we don't have to re-approve a new strict confinement. Or, at least, this is just the last resort.

The plan has two main blocks: the first, preventive, lists all the measures that would have to be taken to anticipate the epidemic and ensure that we are prepared. In the second, they are established the capacities that the health system would need to have to face what is expected to come. However, with the critical situation that areas like Lleida are going through, it is worth asking if this plan (which is not yet final) will not be delayed.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-out”); });

Reserves, human resources and coordination

For example, the draft states that communities should guarantee sufficient human resources in Public Health services, design contingency plans, reinforce the information system for early warning, guarantee the capacity of carry out diagnostic tests, identify new infections and actively search for possible contacts. In addition, it gives great weight to the Inter-Territorial Health Council (body that brings together the ministry and counselors) in the task of evaluating, coordinating and approving measures.

Some measures are also contemplated such as the establishment of medical material reserves: the Communities must have enough to operate for about eight weeks without needing external help and the Ministry will have to accumulate up to 25% of the material that the entire country would need if necessary sometime. In addition, hospital systems must have a between 1.5 and 2 ICU beds per 10,000 inhabitants.

However, there is a lot of emphasis on coordination and not only between administrations. Hospitals, health centers and public health services must strengthen their collaboration in order to understand what is happening in the country in depth. As a culmination, the plan recalls the need to advance flu vaccinations to try to control it and prevent the two epidemics from adding up.

It is still a draft

Otherwise, the Ministry reserves a secondary role in all scenarios. According to what is extracted from the text of the plan, he does not want to regain control of the country and makes himself available to the autonomies to advise, coordinate and help with financing, material and resources. It will be the communities that assume the bulk of the management (as, on the other hand, it is logical since theirs are the fundamental competences).

The plan that has just been presented, yes, it is a draft and now it has to receive the contributions of the autonomous communities to complete it. From the Government they explain that, in principle, it is not necessary to make major changes and that most communities already meet these requirements. And hopefully so, because with the outbreaks that have been unfolding throughout the country for days, not being prepared could be a very important problem.