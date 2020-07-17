Health
Updated:

The Government's plan to avoid a second confinement: what we know so far from the draft measures to combat the next wave

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The cheap Nokia 2.4 reveals its MediaTek brain and something else in the latest leak

Nokia already has in the oven what will be, as soon as it is presented, one of the cheapest...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

‘It was clear that it was a rethink to put Jack Chambers in charge of the Gaeltacht’

The appointment of Jack Chambers as minister of state for the Gaeltacht and the way his appointment was announced,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Government's plan to avoid a second confinement: what we know so far from the draft measures to combat the next wave

The Ministry of Health has just presented a draft of the pandemic early response and control plan with the intention that, In case the dreaded second wave of the pandemic hits us, we don't have to re-approve a new strict confinement. Or, at least, this is just the last resort.

The plan has two main blocks: the first, preventive, lists all the measures that would have to be taken to anticipate the epidemic and ensure that we are prepared. In the second, they are established the capacities that the health system would need to have to face what is expected to come. However, with the critical situation that areas like Lleida are going through, it is worth asking if this plan (which is not yet final) will not be delayed.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-out”); });

Reserves, human resources and coordination

Fernando Simon

For example, the draft states that communities should guarantee sufficient human resources in Public Health services, design contingency plans, reinforce the information system for early warning, guarantee the capacity of carry out diagnostic tests, identify new infections and actively search for possible contacts. In addition, it gives great weight to the Inter-Territorial Health Council (body that brings together the ministry and counselors) in the task of evaluating, coordinating and approving measures.

Some measures are also contemplated such as the establishment of medical material reserves: the Communities must have enough to operate for about eight weeks without needing external help and the Ministry will have to accumulate up to 25% of the material that the entire country would need if necessary sometime. In addition, hospital systems must have a between 1.5 and 2 ICU beds per 10,000 inhabitants.

However, there is a lot of emphasis on coordination and not only between administrations. Hospitals, health centers and public health services must strengthen their collaboration in order to understand what is happening in the country in depth. As a culmination, the plan recalls the need to advance flu vaccinations to try to control it and prevent the two epidemics from adding up.

It is still a draft

Morning Brew Dbj8takiga4 Unsplash

Otherwise, the Ministry reserves a secondary role in all scenarios. According to what is extracted from the text of the plan, he does not want to regain control of the country and makes himself available to the autonomies to advise, coordinate and help with financing, material and resources. It will be the communities that assume the bulk of the management (as, on the other hand, it is logical since theirs are the fundamental competences).

The plan that has just been presented, yes, it is a draft and now it has to receive the contributions of the autonomous communities to complete it. From the Government they explain that, in principle, it is not necessary to make major changes and that most communities already meet these requirements. And hopefully so, because with the outbreaks that have been unfolding throughout the country for days, not being prepared could be a very important problem.

More Articles Like This

Moderna's COVID vaccine is capable of generating antibodies: strengths and problems of one of the most promising vaccines

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
A week ago, the Spanish pharmaceutical company Rovi announced that it had reached an agreement with Moderna Therapeutics to collaborate with its...
Read more

The Generalitat of Catalonia asks five million people not to leave their home: the Barcelona metropolitan area on the brink of confinement

Health Brian Adam -
"There is community transmission. It is worrying", said yesterday Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies...
Read more

Kazakhstan, denied the news about the deadliest mysterious pneumonia of the Coronavirus

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan has firmly denied the rumours leaked in the international press according to which an unknown...
Read more

Corona virus on the rise in India, 25,000 new cases

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
New Delhi: The incompetence and poor performance of the Modi government have come to the fore in India after 25,000 new cases of corona...
Read more

Success in removing kidney stones through ultrasound

Health Brian Adam -
Washington: Kidney stones can now be easily destroyed by sound waves. This has been demonstrated in practice on pigs. Earlier, experts had conducted successful...
Read more

11 new cases of Covid-19, no one has died since yesterday

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Health authorities confirmed this afternoon that no one died of Covid-19 disease in the State since yesterday. However, 11 new cases of the disease...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY