The Government says that in 2 years 91% of the population will have fiber in spain

The coverage of the operators in Spain continues to increase over the months. Fibre optics has long been the majority access technology in our country, surpassing cable and ADSL. The first has almost stopped its deployment and the second is witnessing a slow “agony” with the closure of the copper plants in Spain. However, the rural world remains quite abandoned with respect to the cities. Therefore, plans like PEBA (New Generation Broadband Extension Plan) promise to improve coverage. According to the government, in 2 years 91% of the population will have fibre.

New Generation Broadband Extension Program, or PEBA, is a series of help accelerate the extension of coverage of public electronic communication networks capable of providing very high-speed broadband services to areas without current or expected in the coming years (white areas) as well as those with a single operator (grey areas). In Spain, We have quite a few of these areas where operators do not plan to invest without that economic stimulus.

The current plan promises to offer in all these areas a speed of 100 Mbps with the possibility of improving up to 1 Gbps according to the needs of society. The New Generation Broadband Extension Program is co-financed with the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

PEBA-NGA 2020-2022 to reduce the digital divide

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation today published the new order of bases for the aid of the New Generation Broadband Extension Plan (PEBA-NGA) 2020-2022. According to the executive, the idea is to promote connectivity, contribute to territorial cohesion and reduce the digital gap.

During these years, PEBA has complemented the investments of the private sector, making Spain have the largest FTTH network in Europe with 45 million accesses and more than 10 million subscribers, doubling the users of other broadband technologies. In the period between 2013 and 2019, aid was granted to 130 operators to carry out 753 projects with an associated investment of 871.40 million euros and aid of 478.90 million euros.

Now, the new plan until 2022 will ensure connections of more than 100 Mbps, scalable to 1Gbps, both in descending and ascending directions) to areas without current coverage of new generation networks and without deployment forecasts. In addition, in December the plan was expanded to grey areas thanks to the approval of the European Commission. In these areas, we only have one operator that guarantees 30 Mbps speed.