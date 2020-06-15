Latest news
‘The government program is just the usual soft soap about the Irish language and should be voted against’ – Éamon Ó Cuív

By Brian Adam
Former Gaeltacht minister Fianna Fáil Éamon Ó Cuív says anyone in that party with an interest in the Irish language and the Gaeltacht should vote against the new government program

Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív has said that anyone in that party with an interest in the Irish language and the Gaeltacht should vote against the new government program.

The former Gaeltacht minister is the most senior in Fianna Fáil who has hitherto indicated that he would not be supporting the draft government program that was greeted by Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan this morning.

Ó Cuív has already expressed his doubts about establishing a coalition plan with Fine Gael and the direction Fianna Fáil has been going for in recent years.

Speaking to Nuacht.ie this evening, Ó Cuív, whose grandfather Éamon de Valera was one of the founders of Fianna Fáil, said that anyone interested in the future of the language and the Gaeltacht should not support the government program new.

“Anyone who is interested in the Irish language, the Gaeltacht and the islands should vote against it,” he said.

Ó Cuív strongly criticized at least details in the document about Irish and Gaeltacht affairs.

“It seems like a reheated dinner. There are no certainties, meaningless statements and commitments already made in the 20-year Strategy for the Irish Language, a strategy not implemented in the past 10 years.

“We have already promised to strengthen the Language Bill, to build Irish language centres. There is nothing for the Gaeltacht, nor is there any support available for parents raising their children through Irish. There is nothing other than the ordinary soft soap.

“It’s just good words, no definite action recommended. It’s just the usual praise for Irish speakers and Gaeltacht people but no positive action or funding needed to accomplish anything. ”

Meanwhile, Conradh na Gaeilge has stated that the policies mentioned in the language in the government program would be “free” promises unless there is a senior government minister with sufficient funding from Údarás the Gaeltacht, Foras na Gaeilge and the Department of the Gaeltacht to implement them.

Although the language organization “welcomed” certain commitments in the government program on the Irish language, it was said that the document lacked details on funding.

“If this new Government is serious about implementing these policies at a level that will affect the language and the community, additional funding must be provided and the recognition of a Senior Minister recognized as the cornerstone of this Program for Government. That’s what Conradh na Gaeilge will look for in the coming days, ”said Niall Comer, President of Conradh na Gaeilge.

Julian de Spáinn, General Secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge said that the case of the 20 Year Strategy for the Irish Language had already shown that “it is not many policies without the financial support ”. De Spain said the parties should uphold their pre-election commitments.

“This lobbying process is about trust and goodwill. When commitments are given, we expect them to be fulfilled.

“We are now in constant contact with party spokespeople on the issue of the language and we hope we can get the appropriate support from the parties to ensure a more meaningful outcome,” said Julian de Spáinn, General Secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge.

