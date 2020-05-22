The government is expected to announce this evening that it will be a crime not to fill in forms at airports and ports

It is hoped that the government will put in place policies, whereby newcomers will be required to provide an address to An Garda Síochána and stay away from people for two weeks.

The policies are expected to be announced this afternoon.

Failure to complete the forms will be a crime when passengers are disembarking. The policies will be implemented at the country's airports and ports.

Health Minister Simon Harris said in the Dáil yesterday that the new policies would apply to all passengers, regardless of nationality. He said that no one should be traveling at the moment, unless their journey is urgent.

In the meantime, the UK is expected to announce later rules on its proposed quarantine to newcomers. There will be an exemption for Irish people.