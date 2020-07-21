ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
The gigantic Andean condor is capable of flying for hours without flapping its wings

By Brian Adam
The Andean condor (Vultur gryphus) can weigh up to about 16 pounds, for this reason, it is considered the heaviest bird in the world. Its size is no less, with lengths up to 130 cm and a wingspan of 300-320 cm. When in flight, the researchers found that these creatures hardly ever flap their wings.

During the flight, gliding, increasing the time in the air up to 99%, mainly thanks to winds and upward currents. In a new study published in the journal PNAS, the researchers got it more than 230 hours of catalogued flight time. Throughout this period, only 1% was spent flapping its wings, and most were simply taking off.

Their ability is incredible. A young specimen has flown for more than five hours without flapping its wings once, covering over 170 kilometres. Young condors, in a 50-minute journey, spend almost the same amount of energy gliding, flying and occasionally flapping their wings, than that during the 3.3-minute take-off.

The cost of flapping wings for these large birds is about 30 times higher than their resting metabolic costs. Even in the mountains, where there are complex interactions of airflow, these young condors have been able to navigate invisible drafts with very few movements. However, these drafts are not always hot. Their power and frequency, in fact, changes with the passage of time.

Understanding these colossal birds also helps us shed light on extinct birds – even more colossal – such as theArgentavis magnificent, the largest volatile bird ever discovered with a weight of 72 kilograms. Most likely, this creature used the same flight patterns as the Andean condor.

