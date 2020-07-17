The Generalitat of Catalonia asks five million people not to leave their home: the Barcelona metropolitan area on the brink of confinement

"There is community transmission. It is worrying", said yesterday Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies after confirming that, according to official figures, in just 24 hours the new infections by Covid-19 have exploded, going from 390 on Wednesday to 580 reported on Thursday . But the real data – the updated ones – are worse.

So much so that the Generalitat of Catalonia has asked the more than five million inhabitants of Barcelona and its metropolitan area not to leave home unless it is essential. Theaters and cinemas are closed to the public; capacity in bars and restaurants is limited to 50%; gyms, nightclubs and discos are closed. In addition, citizens are asked not to go to their second homes and all sports are suspended in closed spaces.

Beyond the legal status of this request for confinement, the truth is that everything seems to indicate that Barcelona, ​​one of the places in Europe with the highest population density, prepares for further confinement.

Barcelona, ​​"confined" again

▶ #Conseller @miquelbuch: "Les mesures affect: Barcelona, ​​Viladecans, El Prat de Llobregat, St. Joan Despí, St. Boi de Llobregat, Cornellà, St. Just Desvern, Esplugues de Llobregat, L'H, Montcada i Reixach, Sta. Coloma de Gramenet , St. Adrià del Besós i Badalona " # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/TUOedEdr8o – Govern. Generalitat (@govern) July 17, 2020

The Government of the Generalitat announce this measures restrictive measures that I had already started to try in Lleida and Hospitalet confirming that outbreaks in the community show no signs of slowing down. According to data from the Generalitat, half of the new infections in the city, where there are already more than thirty outbreaks, have occurred in family and friend gatherings.

Be that as it may, the truth is that infections throughout the Metropolitan Area have multiplied rapidly, reaching on July 13 at an incidence of 4.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. That's twice as many cases as the week before. The figures for Hospitalet (12.5) and Lleida (59) are far away, but as Simón also pointed out at the press conference on July 16, "you cannot let your guard down. Aragon was also doing well and look at what has happened" .

Meanwhile in the rest of Spain

Except for some hot spots, the situation in the rest of Spain is contained. There are 158 active outbreaks and 1,973 active cases, according to official figures provided yesterday by the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies. As we said, in just 24 hours, new infections by Covid-19 have shot up, going from 390 on Wednesday to 580 reported on Thursday. And that is the highest number since last May 10. However, due to the delay that the national registry accumulates, everything suggests that the figures will actually be worse (although we will not be able to know for sure until next week).

As we have repeated on other occasions, the current situation is objectively better than at the start of the pandemic. Demographic data makes this clear: 70% of the cases detected are asymptomatic, the average age is low – between 46 and 50 years – and more than 50% are linked to the fruit and vegetable sector. Furthermore, most of the new cases are concentrated in Aragon and Catalonia.

This is positive because it is what we would expect to find in a context where detection systems work well. The problems stem from factors that are difficult to control. The Aragonese case, as they believe from the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, is related to the dynamics of the seasonal workers who move around the community to work. Apparently, this is what has caused the community transmission scenario, but as they are essential workers it is not clear how to stop their activity without generating major socioeconomic problems.

But the arrival of these outbreaks in densely populated and highly interconnected environments, does pose a very serious problem. Above all, insofar as that may be the prelude to the dreaded second wave. Thus, the different communities are rushing to establish measures such as the mandatory mask and to prepare for the second wave that everyone takes for granted.