The Galaxy Z Flip arrives in Colombia, the new Samsung folding

By Brian Adam
Pre-sale of this new device of the Korean brand will be available from May 21 to 28.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Samsung PK

Samsung’s new folding phone, the Galaxy z Flip arrives in Colombia and will be on pre-sale between May 21 to 28 and for those who buy it this week, the company announces, they will receive with some Galaxy Buds + from regulation. On the other hand, from May 28, the device will be for sale online through the brand’s page, mobile operators and chain stores.

As reported by Samsung, the device will arrive in the country in two colours; Mirror Black and Mirror Purple. This smartphone has a glass finish on the back and an ultra-flexible glass on the screen that allows it to be folded. According to Samsung, the suggested retail price is 6,999,900 pesos.

Likewise, they report that users who purchase the equipment in the presale will receive Galaxy Premier Service, Samsung’s premium after-sales service and insurance coverage for a single event related to accidental screen breakage for one year from invoice issue date.

This is the company’s second generation of folding phones. “Galaxy Z Flip is a daring device defying the laws of physics with the first folding glass screen on the market and sleek, compact design perfect for those who see cutting-edge technology as a way to express themselves,” said Rafael Latorre, Mobile Marketing Manager of Samsung Colombia.

The Galaxy Z Flip offers a premium exterior finished when closed, Z Flip turns into a small rectangle with its rounded corners, perfectly sized to carry in any pocket.

The device has a small touch screen where you can see the device notifications and also take photos in selfie mode without opening it.

The Galaxy Z Flip has a hinge (Hideaway asking) -hide and that according to Samsung, can hold more than 200,000 folds. Likewise, this smartphone can be kept open at different angles, allowing the user to interact with the device without touching it; Whether it is to put on makeup, do a tutorial, make a video call from Google Duo or take a photo, it will be possible without the intervention of any extra accessory.

z flip

The hinge of the new Z Flip allows it to be opened at different angles without being closed.
Photo: Courtesy

When deployed, “the Galaxy Z Flip goes from being a compact device to a powerful device with a large flexible glass Infinity screen that integrates the Flex Mode -developed in conjunction with Google- ideal for the multifunction. This interface, exclusive to the Galaxy Z Flip is adapted to work smoothly with the main applications “, they affirm from Samsung.

As for the camera, the Z Flip offers 4K recording, Live Focus, Super Steady also, the new Single Take mode, based on artificial intelligence that with a single touch offers the user up to 14 different types of photos and videos that will give a more sophisticated look to social media posts.

Also, it incorporates the Night mode, with which the brand promises that without the need for a flash, it achieves photos with vivid colours even in poor lighting conditions.

