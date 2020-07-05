The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is coming: it may have a Snapdragon 865+

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has already shown its potential on the market, pulling the market into Samsung in the early months of 2020. The clamshell design has affected the audience a lot, perhaps even more than the original Galaxy Fold. And shortly it should even arrive on Galaxy Z Flip with 5G support.

According to several online tipsters, in the coming months the second version of the shell model will be presented to the public together with the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Watch 3 to relaunch the South Korean company on the market. But good news comes directly from China, since the Galaxy Z Flip 5G would have been officially registered at TENNA showing everyone the technical sheet and some images.

In reality, this new folding smartphone is not very different from its predecessor, at least aesthetically. At the hardware level, however, some innovations appear: the processor will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+, will have 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space, 12MP + 10MP and dual rear cameras 3300 mAh battery.

In addition to this information, nothing else appears on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G web page on the TENNA agency website, so to know the price and launch date we will probably have to wait for the Unpacked event on August 5.

Given the datasheet one might expect increase in cost, or perhaps a decrease from that of the first Z Flip, to open together with the Galaxy Fold Lite a new era with an unprecedented strategy.