The Galaxy Store now allows you to buy applications with Samsung Rewards

By Brian Adam
The Galaxy Store now allows you to buy applications with Samsung Rewards

Samsung has introduced a new currency in its mobile app store, the Galaxy Store: from now on, pre-paid purchases will get Rewards, Samsung Pay points. Incidentally, users of a Samsung Galaxy phone will be able to purchase payment applications with their own accumulated Rewards.

Samsung mobile payments offer a reward system to encourage its use, they are called Samsung Rewards, some points that accumulate depending on the user’s level (silver, gold and platinum). Until now, only points could be used for the acquisition of Samsung products, also some promotions from other companies, but everything changes with the latest news from the app store: Rewards are redeemable for apps. And backwards: Spending money on the Galaxy Store will earn Samsung rewards points.

Rewards points as currency in Galaxy Store

Samsung rewards Earning Rewards and redeeming applications in the Galaxy Store

Samsung has expanded the use of its reward points beyond the Samsung Pay product portfolio. Not only that, but it is also now possible to get Rewards from Samsung’s own app store: By purchasing applications, you can earn points that are added to earned by mobile payments. In this way, the brand’s ecosystem is more cohesive while adding value to the Galaxy Store.

As SamMobile details, Samsung has decided to dilute the borders of its reward points so that they are integrated into the application store. Through the Samsung Rewards page, it is possible to check the balance of points as well as exchange them for different promotions from the Galaxy Store like shopping in Pokémon Go, suits in Fortnite or themes for the phone. In addition, the Galaxy Store itself will allow paying the total cost of the applications, or a part, with the Rewards: when purchasing the software, you must choose the option ‘Points and Coupons‘.

Samsung rewards

The option to pay with Samsung Rewards is expanding, surely you will not find it available in your account yet. You can get certain offers through the Rewards page.

