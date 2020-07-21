The Gaelic Athletic Association has called on the Government to double the number of people who can attend their games in the coming weeks.

Croke Park officials have written to the Government about the issue.

They hope to discuss their correspondence at the Government meeting today.

The Association said they understand the need for 200-person restrictions at local games but reckon that 400 people could attend at certain parks and stadiums across the country.

In the document submitted to the Government by the association's president John Horan, he acknowledged the difficulties in keeping the pandemic under control but argued that the association had shown a strong leadership role in the country's communities.

John Horan said the ban on crowds of over 200 people was causing major difficulties across the country for association members.

There are over 2,200 societies on the island – 1,700 of them in the Republic and over 500 societies in the north.