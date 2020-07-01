The future Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is filtered through Samsung Russia, revealing its design in detail

As is often the case with each new Samsung release, several of us have already witnessed a steady trickle of rumours and leaks about your next flagship: The Galaxy Note 20. In fact, last May, we were able to see the first renders, which pointed to a perforated screen with almost no curves and the camera module located in the upper left corner of the back.

The leak that comes to us today comes from Samsung itself and is that on the Russian official website of the South Korean company have appeared images of a new Galaxy Note which aims to be the 20 Ultra. That would mean, therefore, that, in addition to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ with which there was already speculation, there will also be an Ultra version and that one of the colours in which it will be available will be an attractive bronze.

Stylish colour with the matching S Pen

It has been the well-known leaker Ishan Agarwal who, through Twitter, has shared the images of a new Galaxy Note in bronze colour (Mystic Bronze) that have appeared on the official website of Samsung Russia relating them to the future Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Specifically, the photos appear on the page of the Galaxy Note 8, in a section that says “Discover the next generation of Note”.

Although it has not been confirmed that those images are really from Samsung’s new flagship, they do represent an unpublished Galaxy Note phone, with a design similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra released earlier this year, but with a quite different camera system.

In the photos, we can see a slight curvature on the rear sides and the presence of the volume and power buttons on the right side. The rear camera module, according to these photos, would accommodate the flash, three sensors and a laser focus system (instead of the ToF sensor), something that coincides with previous rumours about the photographic equipment of the next Galaxy.

Samsung is expected to officially announce its new devices on a virtual event on August 5. Among the features that have been leaked for the next generation of the Galaxy Note family, we find the 5 nanometers Exynos 992 processor, an own version of the LTPO panels called Samsung HOP and a periscope type objective.

Track | SamMobile