 sd
MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsPhone Reviews
Updated:

The future Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is filtered through Samsung Russia, revealing its design in detail

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Bill Gates: here’s the last hurdle for the Coronavirus vaccine

In a long interview with CNN, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates explained what it is the last obstacle...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: Finally, animated stickers are coming to the app!

After a long wait, WhatsApp has taken a first look at how the new animated stickers will look and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The future Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is filtered through Samsung Russia, revealing its design in detail

As is often the case with each new Samsung release, several of us have already witnessed a steady trickle of rumours and leaks about your next flagship: The Galaxy Note 20. In fact, last May, we were able to see the first renders, which pointed to a perforated screen with almost no curves and the camera module located in the upper left corner of the back.

The leak that comes to us today comes from Samsung itself and is that on the Russian official website of the South Korean company have appeared images of a new Galaxy Note which aims to be the 20 Ultra. That would mean, therefore, that, in addition to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ with which there was already speculation, there will also be an Ultra version and that one of the colours in which it will be available will be an attractive bronze.

Stylish colour with the matching S Pen

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

It has been the well-known leaker Ishan Agarwal who, through Twitter, has shared the images of a new Galaxy Note in bronze colour (Mystic Bronze) that have appeared on the official website of Samsung Russia relating them to the future Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Specifically, the photos appear on the page of the Galaxy Note 8, in a section that says “Discover the next generation of Note”.

Although it has not been confirmed that those images are really from Samsung’s new flagship, they do represent an unpublished Galaxy Note phone, with a design similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra released earlier this year, but with a quite different camera system.

In the photos, we can see a slight curvature on the rear sides and the presence of the volume and power buttons on the right side. The rear camera module, according to these photos, would accommodate the flash, three sensors and a laser focus system (instead of the ToF sensor), something that coincides with previous rumours about the photographic equipment of the next Galaxy.

Samsung is expected to officially announce its new devices on a virtual event on August 5. Among the features that have been leaked for the next generation of the Galaxy Note family, we find the 5 nanometers Exynos 992 processor, an own version of the LTPO panels called Samsung HOP and a periscope type objective.

Track | SamMobile

More Articles Like This

Honor X10 Max 5G will be the largest smartphone ever produced by Honor

Android Brian Adam -
The Chinese operator China Telecom has published online through Weibo unpublished photos of the new Honor X10 Max 5G, denying several previous leaks and...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi Plant: control the health of all your plants from your mobile

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
We all like to have plants at home because they give another joy to a room, another sensation of life even if it costs...
Read more

CAT S42: Ultra-rugged line wins a military-certified member and customizable push-to-talk button

Mobile Brian Adam -
CAT phones have been on the market for a long time and have become a brand that, although it is not widely sold, it...
Read more

How do women use their smartphones when choosing mobile rates?

Mobile Brian Adam -
Normally we talk about the smartphone market and rates in absolute terms, without making any gender distinction, but now we have known those numbers...
Read more

Asus and noise canceling technology: what it does and how it works

Computing Brian Adam -
The noise cancellation technology is able to remove the background noise captured by the microphone: we explain how it works. There are aspects that are...
Read more

Amazon gives a 10 Euro discount voucher to new Prime Student members

Amazon Brian Adam -
The month of July opens immediately with an interesting promotion for new students of Prime Student, the Prime subscription designed for university students. Seattle...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY