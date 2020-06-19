The Taoiseach has said that the plan to remove the country from the restrictions in place has been reviewed over the past three months and that it has decided to move some of the steps forward. With the exception of a few exceptions, most businesses will be allowed to reopen on June 29 and allow for a major activity overview from that day.

Sporting events may be held again, but there will be restrictions on audience numbers.

People will be allowed to attend religious ceremonies. Hairdressers, barbers, cinemas, theatres, hotels and leisure facilities – gyms, for example – will be open again.

There will be no restrictions on travel within Ireland. However, no date has yet been announced for travelling abroad. There will be permitted to bring 50 people indoors – and 200 people outside – from June 29.

And the Taoiseach said that, depending on the number of new cases, that would rise to 100 indoors and 500 exteriors by July 20, or the beginning of Phase 4.

He said that starting now, the emphasis will now be on personal responsibility. People should continue to work from home if they can, he said.