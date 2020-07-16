ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

The fundamental clock of the Universe is much faster than we imagined

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The fundamental clock of the Universe is much faster than we imagined

As a metronome keeps the tempo for a musician, a fundamental clock which holds the time of the entire Universe. Typically time is seen as a dimension, similar to spatial ones, but according to some theorists it could derive from a physical process, like a clock.

If the Universe possessed a fundamental clock this should tick more than one million billion billion times per second.

Second particle physics, the latter can obtain properties by interacting with fields: the particles acquire a mass by interacting with the Higgs field, carried by the homonymous boson. In the same way bodies could “feel” the passage of time in a similar way, interacting with an oscillating field, each oscillation would correspond to a tick of the clock.

Time is a difficult concept to handle in physics: for quantum mechanics, it is a background, an entity external to the particles we want to describe; for General Relativity it is a dimension comparable to the 3 spatial ones and whose flow can be altered by the presence of a gravitational field.

The problem of time is quite important,” says Flaminia Giacomini, of the Perimeter Institute of Waterloo in Canada, about the possibility of unifying General Relativity and Quantum Mechanics. Studying the different mechanisms that can reproduce time, including the fundamental clock, can help the creation of new theories (for now, no time travel, however).

Theories are very important but need to be proven experimentally; scientists, therefore, speculated the effects of the fundamental clock on atomic clocks.

If the fundamental metronome is too slow, atomic clocks would quickly go out of sync and tick at irregular intervals. This does not happen, in fact, atomic clocks are the most precise method to measure the passage of time and, evidently, the eventual fundamental stopwatch must oscillate very quickly. How much?

Physicists suspect that there is a limit on the parts into which a second can be divided. Quantum mechanics prohibits divisions smaller than 10 to minus 43, the Planck scale. An interval equal to Planck’s time seems reasonable for a possible fundamental clock.

To test their idea, researchers need to increase the oscillation frequency of current atomic clocks about 20 billion times. A considerable but not impossible increase, at least according to some scientists, and perhaps the Large Hadron Collider, the closest instrument to the Planck scale currently available, could help.

More Articles Like This

This is what an iconic B-25 bomber from World War II looks like

Top Stories Brian Adam -
One of the most iconic planes of the Second World War is undoubtedly the B-25 bomber. Papua New Guinea was a site of military...
Read more

A Venetian doctor played a key role in shaping modern chemistry

Science Brian Adam -
The Italian scientist Santorio Santori, lived between 1561 and 1636, provided an explanation of the functioning of matter twenty years before Galileo. In notes...
Read more

Plague kills 15-year-old boy in China, plague confirmed in US

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Beijing / Colorado: A 15-year-old boy died of plague in China, after which 15 people who had contact with the boy were quarantined. A 15-year-old...
Read more

A unique wedding ceremony in Saudi Arabia on the video conference application "Zoom"

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Mecca: Due to the lockdown in Saudi Arabia, a young man from Makkah, Khidr bin Mustafa, arranged a wedding ceremony on the video conference...
Read more

35-year-old video game auctioned for Rs 2 crore

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Dallas: Nintendo's old and popular video game "Super Mario Brothers" was recently auctioned off at an online auction for 11 114,000 (approximately PKR 20...
Read more

Oppo introduces world's fastest charger

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Oppo, the world's leading mobile and technology company, has introduced the world's fastest 125-watt charger for consumers worried about mobile charging. According to the international...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY