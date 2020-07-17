ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

The function of the coat of this insect is less obvious than is believed

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A small wasp, covered with a fluffy white fluffy coat, lives in one of the driest areas of the planet and this particular coat seems do not serve to protect it from predators …

We are in the arid area in the South East of the USA where, in these lands beaten by a ruthless sun, live two particular species: the Dasymutilla gloriosa is Larrea tridentate. The first species is a small insect, a wasp, which has a rather particular white and fluffy coat, almost looks like a small white and hairy ball. This wasp shares the extreme habitat with the second species, a plant, which produces rounded, white and fluffy fruits, which recall our small wasp as its shape. So one would think that the wasp has evolved to resemble the fruit of the shrub and that this evolutionary aspect served to blend in with the fallen fruits and escape, in this way, from predators.

However, this explanation did not convince scientists of theUniversity of Utah. In an article, published in the magazine Biology letters, scientists note that the small wasp lived in that habitat long before the bush and its fruit. It is possible, therefore, that the Dasymutilla does not have the white and fluffy coat to resemble the fruit but there is another explanation behind the evolutionary success of the insect livery. By conducting thermal studies, scientists noted that the wasp was white in colour and lint it was protected from very high temperatures of the habitat in which he lived and therefore it is likely that, evolutionarily, the coat has evolved to protect it from extreme heat.

Another fundamental factor to understand what are the evolutionary pressures that push towards one character rather than another is that the predators of the wasps do not necessarily see the environment as we do, not to mention that the white colouring it is usually the prerogative of animals that live in cold areas because in other environments, such as the hot and arid one, white is a tint that, otherwise, easily catches the eye.

Credit image: Joseph S. Wilson

