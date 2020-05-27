HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

The four Google tips for SMEs in the middle of the pandemic

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

What may my clients be needing right now? Is it possible to think of new products or services?

Tip # 4: Manage your business remotely

Remote work has been, for the vast majority, one of the great changes generated by the pandemic. For this reason, and in order to keep work teams connected and productive, businesses can also access some digital tools that facilitate this objective, such as virtual meetings, through Google Meet, the possibility of working on shared documents. To learn some best practices we recommend the lessons for working remotely in Google Primer.

Some recommendations are:

  1. Check out the free resources to manage the businesses available on the site Grow with Google where you can learn to work more efficiently, share ideas as a team, improve your business and other resources.
  2. Use presentations, spreadsheets and documents collaboratively as well as Google Drive to work at the same time and in the same file with your coworkers.
  3. Create email lists with your Gmail account to keep your team informed and centralize communication.
  4. Make use of Google Meet to develop video calls with your entire team and be able to stay connected safely, free of charge and with no time limit.

More Articles Like This

Immune health, the most sought after goal in Latam in food consumption

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
“The current health and wellness trend and issues are driving interest in foods and beverages that improve immunity. Consumers are actively looking for foods...
Read more

Trying to discover Planet Nine of our system? A fleet of vehicles can do it

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
As we all know, our Solar System has eight planets. However, according to the theories, another big planet could hide far beyond Neptune. This...
Read more

Honduras trade deficit falls 17.5% in three months amid pandemic

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
<img src = "https://revistasumma.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/exPor La Tribuna The deficit of the Honduran trade balance decreased by 17.5% in the first quarter of 2020, to US $...
Read more

Restaurants in Guatemala prepare for the new normal

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Restaurants, as we have known them until now, are going to change the way they serve tables or in their facilities. The Irtra adds...
Read more

Could the problem of space junk be solved with taxes?

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Earth's orbit is slowly filling up with space junk, debris that could make it future space missions are difficult. The most effective way...
Read more

Post-pandemic future, are you ready?

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
It is urgent to have a greater capacity for reaction prepared in a similar scenario without losing productive efficiency. Strengthen the commitment. In order...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

The four Google tips for SMEs in the middle of the pandemic

What may my clients be needing right now? Is it possible to think of new products or services? Tip #...
Read more
Android

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G arrives in Spain: price and availability

Brian Adam - 0
One of the Mi 10 was missing to go out in Spain, and we already have it here: the smallest of all...
Read more
Laptops

New Redmi Smart TV X from Xiaomi, RedmiBook laptops, router and more

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi launched a lot of products yesterday, and last but not least, the company is going to launch even more today. Today a new...
Read more
Ai News

ASUS AI Overclocking, AI Cooling and AI Networking: what are they and what do they do?

Brian Adam - 0
ASUS AI Overclocking, AI Cooling and AI Networking algorithms have made gaming PC optimization accessible to everyone. Let's find out what they are for. PC...
Read more
Microsoft

Windows 10: Network and BSOD issues after KB4556799 update

Brian Adam - 0
New problems for Windows 10. In the past few hours many users who have installed the latest update rollup KB4556799 they are complaining about...
Read more
Corona Virus

Immune health, the most sought after goal in Latam in food consumption

Brian Adam - 0
“The current health and wellness trend and issues are driving interest in foods and beverages that improve immunity. Consumers are actively looking for foods...
Read more
Android

Realme 6s: 48 megapixel quad camera and 90 Hz display in the new mid-range with gamer aspirations

Brian Adam - 0
Realme series 6 continues to grow. First came the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, then the Realme 6i and now it's...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY