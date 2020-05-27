The four Google tips for SMEs in the middle of the pandemic

What may my clients be needing right now? Is it possible to think of new products or services?

Tip # 4: Manage your business remotely

Remote work has been, for the vast majority, one of the great changes generated by the pandemic. For this reason, and in order to keep work teams connected and productive, businesses can also access some digital tools that facilitate this objective, such as virtual meetings, through Google Meet, the possibility of working on shared documents. To learn some best practices we recommend the lessons for working remotely in Google Primer.

Some recommendations are: