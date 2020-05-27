The four Google tips for SMEs in the middle of the pandemic

What may my clients be needing right now? Is it possible to think of new products or services?
Tip # 4: Manage your business remotely
Remote work has been, for the vast majority, one of the great changes generated by the pandemic. For this reason, and in order to keep work teams connected and productive, businesses can also access some digital tools that facilitate this objective, such as virtual meetings, through Google Meet, the possibility of working on shared documents. To learn some best practices we recommend the lessons for working remotely in Google Primer.
Some recommendations are:
- Check out the free resources to manage the businesses available on the site Grow with Google where you can learn to work more efficiently, share ideas as a team, improve your business and other resources.
- Use presentations, spreadsheets and documents collaboratively as well as Google Drive to work at the same time and in the same file with your coworkers.
- Create email lists with your Gmail account to keep your team informed and centralize communication.
- Make use of Google Meet to develop video calls with your entire team and be able to stay connected safely, free of charge and with no time limit.