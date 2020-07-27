The foundation stone of the Babri Masjid will be laid by Modi on August 5

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Babri Masjid temple on August 5.

According to the International News Agency, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a 161-foot-high temple on the disputed land of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, for which a date of August 5 has been fixed. The special status of Kashmir was abolished and the valley was turned into two Union Territories.

According to the extremist Hindu nationalist party Vishwa Hindu Parishad or World Hindu Organization, the date of August 5 is a good omen for Hindus according to astrology, so the foundation stone of the temple will be laid on the same day, but instead of a public gathering due to the corona virus. Rituals will be broadcast live and only certain people will attend.

It may be recalled that the Indian Supreme Court had on November 9 last year on November 9, 2019 ordered the construction of a Ram temple on the disputed land of the Babri Masjid and to provide an alternative site for the Muslims to build the mosque. Muslims do not need 5 acres of land for a mosque.