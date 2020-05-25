EconomyLatest news
Updated:

The first tranche for US $ 100.0 million is signed for the Honduran MSMEs affected by COVID-19

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

A generator that generates electricity from sun and shade

Singapore: We know that ordinary solar cells generate electricity from the sun, but they cannot be used indoors. But...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The program has a total of US $ 300.0 million and its objective is to support MSMEs during the situation that the country faces due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Summa Magazine

In order to sustain employment conditions and economic reactivation, the first tranche of US $ 100.0 million of the total of US $ 300 million in financing granted by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) to the "Program for Economic Reactivation" was signed through the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) in the Crisis and Post Crisis COVID-19 in Honduras ”.

The agreement was signed by US $ 100.0 million by the Secretary of State in the Finance Office of the Republic of Honduras, Ms. Rocío Tábora and the Executive President of CABEI, Dr. Dante Mossi.

"It is a first part of US $ 300 million offered by this financing, this scheme will allow the country's entrepreneurs to face the difficult moment the country is experiencing due to the effect of the coronavirus", in addition "it is a tool with which MSMEs can solve problems financial, avoid layoffs of its staff and maintain their businesses, "explains CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi.

The program was created to generate, among other impacts: benefit 9,252 MSMEs through financing at favorable conditions. Maintain the employment of 101,772 people who work in the MSME sector. Make guarantee funds available that allow access to financing for 12,408 MSMEs and channel resources to the MSMEs through 58 financial intermediaries.

More Articles Like This

No new deaths due to Covid-19 first announced in March

Community Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,120 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,606 people south of the border and 514 north of it The Department of...
Read more

Foreign tourists may enter Spain from July

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Spain has been one of the countries most affected by AFP Foreign tourists will be able to return to Spain from July, announced the President...
Read more

Four Gaeltacht students win journalism prizes

Community Brian Adam - 0
Prizes were awarded in a national journalism competition. Four students from the Munster Gaeltacht and one from a Gaelcholáiste in Munster Five students from Gaeltacht...
Read more

'I have no regrets' – defended by councilor Boris Johnson on a 264 mile journey

Community Brian Adam - 0
In a statement he gave at an unusual press event this evening, Dominic Cummings defended his decision to make a 264-mile journey to his...
Read more

Europe is moving towards normality and the US prohibits flights from Brazil due to a pandemic

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
In Argentina, social isolation lasted until June 7, due to the rapid acceleration of infections. The situation in Brazil, and in practically all of...
Read more

Eight more deaths reported in the North, 2,122 people with Covid-19 died in Ireland

Community Brian Adam - 0
The southern Government says the council is adhering to staying two meters away from others The Northern Department of Health announced this afternoon that eight...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

Microsoft updates Outlook on Android: it is now easier to join virtual meetings with third-party apps

The situation caused by the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic has triggered the use of telework as a preventive measure for...
Read more
Economy

The first tranche for US $ 100.0 million is signed for the Honduran MSMEs affected by COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
The program has a total of US $ 300.0 million and its objective is to support MSMEs during the situation that the country faces...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

The role of technology to empower an inclusive future

Brian Adam - 0
3.8 billion people are not yet connected to the Internet and billions more do not have consistent or affordable access to this network. By...
Read more
Android

Huawei P40 Pro Plus could finally arrive on the market from June

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei unveiled the P40 series smartphones in March. However, the most anticipated, the P40 Pro Plus, has not yet been marketed and many users...
Read more
Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will share several aspects with the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Brian Adam - 0
The Galaxy Note family is used to resume some distinctive features of the S series but never as this year could they be so...
Read more
Gadget Reviews

Flurry of news on Xiaomi: lock, dashcam, humidifier and more

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi It continues to launch a huge amount of new stuff in its native China, and today they've announced a ton of exciting new...
Read more
Android

Hisense announces the launch of the 100-inch 4K Ultra HD Laser TV 100L5F

Brian Adam - 0
Hisense announces the launch of the new Laser TV 100L5F, designed to offer a projection area of ​​up to 100 inches, equal to 2.5...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY