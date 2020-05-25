The first tranche for US $ 100.0 million is signed for the Honduran MSMEs affected by COVID-19

The program has a total of US $ 300.0 million and its objective is to support MSMEs during the situation that the country faces due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Summa Magazine

In order to sustain employment conditions and economic reactivation, the first tranche of US $ 100.0 million of the total of US $ 300 million in financing granted by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) to the "Program for Economic Reactivation" was signed through the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) in the Crisis and Post Crisis COVID-19 in Honduras ”.

The agreement was signed by US $ 100.0 million by the Secretary of State in the Finance Office of the Republic of Honduras, Ms. Rocío Tábora and the Executive President of CABEI, Dr. Dante Mossi.

"It is a first part of US $ 300 million offered by this financing, this scheme will allow the country's entrepreneurs to face the difficult moment the country is experiencing due to the effect of the coronavirus", in addition "it is a tool with which MSMEs can solve problems financial, avoid layoffs of its staff and maintain their businesses, "explains CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi.

The program was created to generate, among other impacts: benefit 9,252 MSMEs through financing at favorable conditions. Maintain the employment of 101,772 people who work in the MSME sector. Make guarantee funds available that allow access to financing for 12,408 MSMEs and channel resources to the MSMEs through 58 financial intermediaries.