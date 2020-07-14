Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksWhatsApp
Updated:

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

By Brian Adam
7
0

Brian Adam -

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with animated stickers, something that is very common in Telegram, or in Messenger (from Facebook), but that had resisted reaching the most successful messaging app on the planet. So now, finally, it seems that they are beginning to be available.

It should be noted that, if you are a user of the Android beta, you can start watching them now, thanks to an update that should appear on the Play Store of Google. This is a release that activates them, although according to the colleagues of WABetaInfo, it is very possible that they will gradually appear to the different users of each platform and territory. In iOS they are also visible but access to that beta is much more restricted.

Download them in packages

As always happens with these stickers, you will have them grouped by packages that can be downloaded all from the section that appears in the same place where you write the messages on WhatsApp. They are a series of new collections that you can pass between friends as they reach all devices. Furthermore, if one of your colleagues already boasts of them, ask them to send you one to have access to the others.

Remember that one of the actions that appear on the stickers when we see them in a chat is to go see the entire package, so you only have to receive one to reach all the others. It is a way to download them to your smartphone to have them all available for future conversations in which you wanted to surprise others.

Animated WhatsApp stickers.

The first pack of animated stickers is called Playful Piyomaru and it is already visible for both iOS and Android, and you can find it in the main WhatsApp store. There you will have all those that have been published (not animated) so far, both those dedicated to the Covid-19 and many others that third parties have developed and that you can also download directly.

This function will not only allow us to use the stickers that WhatsApp considers good, almost officially, but also transfer them from other applications. At the moment this function does not seem to be implemented but according to the source of the information, is very, very close. Which is going to let us increase the number of stickers available to use indiscriminately with the messaging app.

