The first observations of the sun’s heliosphere of a complete 11-year cycle have been published

Just as the Earth is surrounded by its magnetic field created by the nucleus, the internal Solar System is embedded in a vast magnetized region created by the Sun. and called the heliosphere. The shape of this area is not fixed, but its boundaries shift when the flow of particles from the Sun changes during a solar cycle.

A solar cycle lasts 11 years, and scientists have just published the first observations of the heliosphere on a full cycle in The Astrophysical Journal Supplements. Specifically, the team found that from 2009 to 2014 (when the cycle peaked), the heliosphere contracted when the solar wind flow was slow and steady.

As 2014 progresses, the solar wind has increased by about 50% for a few years, leading to the expansion of the heliosphere. Several asymmetries have been detected and the tail of the magnetic region created by our star seems to be much farther than expected. The mission “was a great success, and it lasted much longer than expected. We are fortunate to have a whole cycle of solar observations” says David McComas, the chief mission officer at Princeton University.

The data was collected by NASA’s Interstellar Boundary Explorer (IBEX) which he also discovered an anomaly of the interstellar particles at the border. The results obtained show an all too vague scenario for experts, and further data are needed. For this reason, the Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) will be launched in 2024, which will increase our understanding of the physics of the Sun.