The first major new English-Irish dictionary in over 60 years has been published.

8,000 copies of the new dictionary are being made available and printed by an Irish company based in Italy.

The new dictionary will be distributed to bookshops next month and Foras na Gaeilge says that “a new campaign will be launched to publicize the significant publication in the autumn”.

The 1,800 pages are Concise English-Irish Dictionary which is expected to launch this autumn.

The new dictionary contains 30,000 headwords and was edited by Pádraig Ó Mianáin, an Irish scholar from Derry.

The new work is based on foclóir.ie, the online dictionary which is considered one of the most ambitious and important Irish language projects in a long time.

The online dictionary contains 48,000 headwords but of course the print version needed to be truncated.

The body of the dictionary is 1,700 pages and will contain 80 pages of language and grammar supplements.

Foclóir an Mhianánaigh, a project of Foras na Gaeilge, is the first such work since the publication of Thomáis de Bhaldraithe ‘s dictionary in 1959.

When the new dictionary was launched to the publishers in May, Foras na Gaeilge’s Dictionary Project Manager, Cormac Breathnach, told Tuairisc.ie that the dictionary team was very pleased that they had succeeded in making the move and getting the work done. at a time when people were facing many difficulties as a result of the pandemic.

“We are all delighted that the printed version of the New English-Irish Dictionary was sent to the printers on Monday. There have been significant unforeseen difficulties in the final stages of the dictionary due to the policies that have been in place throughout the country for some time, ”said Cormac Breathnach at the time.