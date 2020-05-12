The first headband Airpods, closer: final name and price

New details of this gadget are leaked.

Since Apple bought Beats in 2014, its headphone business area has been growing year by year with new models that have brought back the old lustre that headband headphones have had for years. But concepts like Airpods, and others from many brands, seem to have overshadowed those old helmets that we have been wearing all our lives: since that first model of Walkman 40 years ago. Do you remember?

The fact is that nobody expected that the brand that was going to name one of these headband headphones was the one that, a little over three years ago, inspire that wireless revolution of independent helmets that we all carry in our pockets in a carrying case. But just as unfathomable are the paths of Tim Cook’s.

Based on the Beats Solo Pro

The case is that the header filter for all Apple products, which has been busy for the year 2020 (apart from the coronavirus) due to the number of novelties that are coming to stores, has put on the table three data that tell a lot about what these new Airpods will be like of headband that could arrive shortly.

Looks like Apple is sticking with the “AirPods” branding for their new over-ear headphones. AirPods Studio

Codename: B515

As you can read from the tweet that you have just above, the name of these new helmets will be that of Airpods Studi and they will be priced at $ 349, which in Spain can be easily translated into 399 euros. It is surprising that Apple has decided to transform a specific range, which enjoys very special characteristics, recognizable by any user from miles away, into a brand that … will compete with Beats?

There is no doubt that for the price range in which it moves, Apple will be inspired by the Beats Solo Pro To develop these headband Airpods Studio it remains to be seen what design line they will follow. It costs a lot to think that Californians are going to take existing headphones and exchange Beats’ “b” for a bitten apple, so its design may become a new trend that could well be another milestone in his already prolific career as a manufacturer.

Be that as it may, this model B515 appears to be on the verge of an impending launch. Keep in mind that from June 22 a new Apple WWDC will be held digitally, which will necessarily bring news, immediately before or after it, with headphones that could well be part of the keynote that the North Americans will wear out to kick off their annual developer conference. Do you think these headband Airpods Studio is a good idea?