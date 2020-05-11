Monday, May 11, 2020
Techology
Updated:

The first Guatemalan satellite will be released into space

By Brian Adam
3
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The mysterious X-37B plane is about to return to orbit and this time we know why

There is a lot of mystery around the US Army X-37B spacecraft that recently returned to Earth after nearly...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Motorola RAZR, surprise: two folding smartphones for the price of one in the USA

Do you remember Motorola RAZR, the folding smartphone that has made a lot of talk about itself because of...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Copy an object from reality and paste it on your computer: the incredible video

In the last few days, a particularly interesting video has been making the rounds of social networks, in which...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp for PC and Mac already shows its dark mode in the beta version

New screens appear on how they carry out these jobs. WhatsApp dark mode is now available for iOS and Android...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

Staff of Dundalk Nursing Home heartbroken at death 23

The chief director of Dundalk Nursing Home, Dundalk, has confirmed that since April 1st, 23 residents died at the...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: the first photos of the futuristic smartband leaked

After the information of a few weeks ago, which described the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 during...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

NVIDIA Ampere and AMD RDNA2: will this be the right year to change GPUs?

The current generation of video cards has split the market in two. On the one hand, there is NVIDIA,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

On Tuesday, April 28, Quetzal-1 will be released into space from the International Space Station and will begin to orbit Earth.

By EuroXlive

Quetzal-1, the first Guatemalan satellite, developed by students, teachers, researchers, and graduates of the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala (UVG), will be launched into orbit next Tuesday, April 28, at 09:00 a.m. m. (Guatemala time). The CubeSat 1U satellite will be released from the Kibo module of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and communication with it is expected to be achieved from the Control Center, located at UVG, at the time it orbits near Guatemala.

UVG will broadcast the preview of the satellite's release on their social networks with interviews with team members. During the interviews, the lessons learned, achievements, challenges and stories that these six years of work have left will be discussed. The release can be seen in a live broadcast on JAXA's official YouTube channel.

A commitment to society

This project is one of the efforts of the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala to put science at the service of society. The competencies developed and put into practice by UVG students, graduates and researchers promote the local development of technologies, research and ventures with a view to creating a positive impact in the country.

"Personally, the most enriching aspect of this project is human capital because we are developing the next generation of engineers in the country and this will change history," says Dr. Luis Zea, co-director of the project.

More than 100 people collaborated in this project, including students, teachers, engineers, and graduates of mechanical engineering, industrial mechanics, mechatronics, electronics, computing, and physics. The project seeks to train in Guatemala the human resources trained to develop and operate this type of satellites. The complexity of its development lies in the fact that more than 70% of the modules were developed at UVG by students and graduates.

A learning opportunity

This project is for educational, research and capacity building purposes for students of all levels. Since 2016, the project has been part of UVG's agenda of taking knowledge outside the University with talks, lessons and presentations on the subject to students at the secondary and primary levels.

This event and the theme of the space is part of the lessons that UVG offers to all educational centers to work during this period of suspension of classroom classes. Thus, UVG ​​also seeks to motivate more children and young people to study science and engineering programs. Interested educational institutions can request information to: [email protected]

Transfer to space

The first Guatemalan satellite was transferred from Earth to the International Space Station (ISS) in the Dragon-powered capsule by the SpaceX-based Falcon 9 rocket on March 6, 2020 and was stored until programming of the launch.

This is the second satellite that, thanks to the support of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), will be launched into space through the KiboCube program.

More Articles Like This

Hospitals: one of the main targets of cyber attacks

Techology Brian Adam - 0
These are the reasons why hospitals and healthcare facilities are an attractive target for cybercriminals. By EuroXlive Hospitals, as well as organizations and companies linked to...
Read more

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: possible technical specifications and prices on the net!

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Bomb report published by the popular leaker Jon Prosser, who in a video published a few minutes ago spread the alleged complete data sheets...
Read more

Xiaomi has a Redmi Full HD monitor even cheaper for 78 euros

Online Shopping Brian Adam - 0
A few months ago, Xiaomi launched its first monitors on the market. The Xiaomi Curved Screen Gaming Display had 34 inches, with a 1500R...
Read more

Google Meet is now free and can be accessed from any email account

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
The daily use of the platform has grown 30 times since January 2020. By EuroXlive Considering the importance of physical isolation at this time and the...
Read more

Set Face ID so it doesn't turn off the screen light when you look at it

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
The mobile will stay active while you are using it. It is not a function that is too new since some Android phones had...
Read more

Strategic data analysis, a strategic role within organizations

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The director of analysis or data management has a great influence on business decision-making. The professional in data analysis, Chief Analytics Officer (CAO) or also...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The first Guatemalan satellite will be released into space

On Tuesday, April 28, Quetzal-1 will be released into space from the International Space Station and will begin to...
Read more
Techology

Hospitals: one of the main targets of cyber attacks

Brian Adam - 0
These are the reasons why hospitals and healthcare facilities are an attractive target for cybercriminals. By EuroXlive Hospitals, as well as organizations and companies linked to...
Read more
Techology

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: possible technical specifications and prices on the net!

Brian Adam - 0
Bomb report published by the popular leaker Jon Prosser, who in a video published a few minutes ago spread the alleged complete data sheets...
Read more
Community

Slight reduction in Covid-19 unemployment payment

Brian Adam - 0
The Covid-19 unemployment payment has declined slightly. This is the first time since it was approved on March 16th. 598,000 are in receipt of the €...
Read more
Entertainment

Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi's ambition and courage

Brian Adam - 0
In keeping with the Norse apocalypse whose name it bears, Thor: Ragnarok was a real movie earthquake for fans of the God of Thunder...
Read more
Corona Virus

Apple will begin reopening its physical stores in the United States

Brian Adam - 0
Apple is based in California, where confinement has been extended through May 31. By AFP Apple will reopen its physical stores next week in some states...
Read more
Online Shopping

Xiaomi has a Redmi Full HD monitor even cheaper for 78 euros

Brian Adam - 0
A few months ago, Xiaomi launched its first monitors on the market. The Xiaomi Curved Screen Gaming Display had 34 inches, with a 1500R...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY