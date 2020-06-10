The first competition between manned and automated fighter jets will take place in 2021

Virginia: The United States, which has lagged behind in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) on the military front, has once again stepped up its efforts to launch an aerial dogfight with such fighter jets. Which will be fully automated and autonomous.

The revelation was made recently in an interview by Lt. Gen. John Shanahan, head of the US Department of Defense's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC).

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pAA0HdB7zqE (/ embed)

The nearly hour-long interview was conducted on the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies program "Aerospace Nation".

While General Shanahan talked about the use of artificial intelligence in military aircraft in this interview, he also said that the work on fully automated and sovereign fighter jets at his center was a very "advanced" stage. I have entered and soon we will see "armed artificial intelligence" on the battlefield as well.

He referred to an e-mail discussion with Dr. Steven Rogers, a senior scientist who conducts artificial intelligence research on the automatic identification of targets at the US Air Force's "Air Force Research Laboratory" (AFRL). Preparations are underway for automatic fighter jets to compete with manned fighter jets in the air by July this year.

However, he did not say whether the competition would feature an old and conventional fighter jet compared to a manned fighter jet or a "Kratos XQ58A Vicery" fighter drone with a full autopilot system. There will be some modifications, which are primarily designed for automatic flight with manned F35 or F22 Raptor fighter jets.

There may be some delay in the aerial "dog fight" between man and artificial intelligence, but it seems that fully automatic and autonomous fighter jets will also begin to become part of the air force in the next few years.

Note: The main content of this news will be published on "New Atlas" A recent report Adapted from