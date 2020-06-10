Latest newsTop Stories
The first competition between manned and automated fighter jets will take place in 2021

By Brian Adam
WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Xiaomi launches the Mijia Laser Projector TV 1S 4K, its new 4K projector with HDR

This week is going to be very big for Xiaomi. The company will present its new My Band 5,...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Charming and handsome dove, ready for modeling

After many years of hard work, the pigeon breeding company has succeeded in producing pigeons whose wings and arms...
eFootball PES 2020: Review of the free Euro 2020 DLC

The European Football Championships are played on Pro Evolution Soccer: let's analyze together all the details of the new...
Ys Memories of Celceta for PS4 Review: the JRPG released on PS Vita is back

Adol in search of his memories in the glorious chapter for PS Vita, returned to the current PlayStation console....
The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

OnePlus, like so many other manufacturers in the mobile market, has two launch windows open every year. The first...
Equipped with a full autopilot system, the "Karatos XQ58A Vakery" fighter drone. (Photo: US Air Force)

Virginia: The United States, which has lagged behind in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) on the military front, has once again stepped up its efforts to launch an aerial dogfight with such fighter jets. Which will be fully automated and autonomous.

The revelation was made recently in an interview by Lt. Gen. John Shanahan, head of the US Department of Defense's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC).

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pAA0HdB7zqE (/ embed)

The nearly hour-long interview was conducted on the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies program "Aerospace Nation".

While General Shanahan talked about the use of artificial intelligence in military aircraft in this interview, he also said that the work on fully automated and sovereign fighter jets at his center was a very "advanced" stage. I have entered and soon we will see "armed artificial intelligence" on the battlefield as well.

He referred to an e-mail discussion with Dr. Steven Rogers, a senior scientist who conducts artificial intelligence research on the automatic identification of targets at the US Air Force's "Air Force Research Laboratory" (AFRL). Preparations are underway for automatic fighter jets to compete with manned fighter jets in the air by July this year.

However, he did not say whether the competition would feature an old and conventional fighter jet compared to a manned fighter jet or a "Kratos XQ58A Vicery" fighter drone with a full autopilot system. There will be some modifications, which are primarily designed for automatic flight with manned F35 or F22 Raptor fighter jets.

There may be some delay in the aerial "dog fight" between man and artificial intelligence, but it seems that fully automatic and autonomous fighter jets will also begin to become part of the air force in the next few years.

Note: The main content of this news will be published on "New Atlas" A recent report Adapted from

Harvard in a new study: Coronavirus in China as early as August 2019

On the day when it exceeds 7 million infections by Coronavirus worldwide, taking the first pages is a study conducted by Harvard Medical School,...
A storm revealed the wreckage of a ship from a century ago in the Great Salt Lake

Recently, a storm revealed to the world - after more than 100 years of sleep - an unidentified ship under the high saline waters...
Man arrested for plotting to massacre Muslims in Germany

Berlin: A man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting to massacre Muslims. Authorities say a 21-year-old man from the northern city of...
'Go back to your cotton fields' – a young Gaeltacht man describes the racist insults he was subjected to

The protests against racism around the world have encouraged the young player from the Caide na Gaeltachta Franz Sauerland to speak out about the...
Environmental disaster in Russia: 20,000 tons of fuel spilled into a river

A diesel tank recently collapsed from a power plant in the city of Norilsk in northern Siberia, releasing 15,000 tons of fuel into a...
The unexpected diet of the fearsome white sharks will surprise you

A study analyzes the food present inside the stomach of great white sharks, highlighting how these animals have a particular and perhaps unexpected diet. The...
The first competition between manned and automated fighter jets will take place in 2021

Virginia: The United States, which has lagged behind in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) on the military front,...
'Scandalous' that Department of the Gaeltacht paid for English language history supplement for the country's students

A 36 page supplement about the 1920 events which was funded by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht for circulation to the...
Hong Kong joins the difficult journey of Cathay Pacific Airlines

The Hong Kong special administrative region has just complicated its already difficult situation by adding Cathay Pacific to its list of problems. The...
Hopefully the case for Irish will be discussed again in the Houses of the Oireachtas 'soon'

Conradh na Gaeilge submitted another petition to the Business Committee last week about the need to discuss the case of the Gaeltacht and the...
The still sunk price of banks prescribes a future zombie

It testifies to the gloomy prospects of European banks that a sharp rise in their shares will continue to sink them deeply. One...
Saturn's rings 'ring' like a bell

The gravitational forces of Saturn push the seismic waves into its ring system, where NASA's Cassini mission was able to detect small tremors. This...
Xiaomi, is the 120W charger a reality? Photos and videos leaked

In the last few hours videos and photos related to a charger that would mark a great milestone for Xiaomi and for the smartphone...
