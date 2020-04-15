The first cases confirm the design and release date of the iPhone SE 2

- Advertisement -

Although Apple wants to hide all the details of its new devices, in the end, there is such a vast ecosystem of companies that work thanks to their products that it is almost impossible to keep anything secret until the last day.

And with today’s leak, we have already cleared three doubts of the pull: the name of the terminal, its design and the possible launch date.

On the first of all, it seems that fIn the end; there will be no iPhone 9 as it had been rumoured and Apple prefers to keep the name that everyone knows. The users. It will be called iPhone SE 2 to make it clear that we are facing the second generation of the considered cheap terminal Californians. Thus, at least, it has been seen in the page that sells some of the first approved cases for the terminal and in which there is no trace of a hypothetical iPhone 9.

The design changes and the date?

But there is more. The design is also confirmed with all the changes that we have been telling you and that will make this future iPhone SE 2 a kind of spiritual successor to the last iPhone 8 that hit the market in 2017. Of course, from the front, we have no news because, in the announcement of the sale of these cases, they are cautious about clearing no doubt. There will be exciting until the end though Apple, almost certainly, will choose the Home button with its Touch ID.

iPhone SE 2 with white case.

Remember that this device, despite having an exterior based on the terminals of three years ago, will have potent hardware. So much will equip the A13 Bionic chip, which is the same as the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, in addition to the same RAM and storage configurations of 64 and 128 gigabytes. So it will be an excellent alternative for those who do not want to spend too much as their price range will be set at around 460 euros (399 dollars in the US).

iPhone SE 2 with the dark case.

And finally, the release date. In the announcement of these new covers for the iPhone SE 2 (32 euros to change) warn that will begin shipping to buyers starting March 24. That is, within the dates set by analysts, who had set the arrival of this new device at the end of next month, or early next month. A phone that, remember, will not have its Keynote or an advertisement with fireworks: It will only go on sale in the official store and something else.