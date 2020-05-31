The first camera phone that ‘sees’ through objects is here

As the years go by, mobiles are copying some of those crazy ideas that other brands have launched in the past and with other gadgets that, for example, thought it would be a good idea to have an infrared sensor to capture night images where we could see even if there was hardly a sliver of light.

In the memory are some models of home video cameras, which made us all think that they would be the future and that has been deprecated except for those works where this type of observations are necessary. Now, having a photochromic filter sensor on a mobile phone that is capable of seeing through objects, do you find it useful?

OnePlus 8 Pro has one like this

It has been one of the most recent Chinese mobiles, which hit the stores last April, and he’s had a tremendous amount of trouble, with its buyers outraged and on the warpath for some really serious problems on their screen. Now, it seems that with the arrival of a first (and great) patch, things are calming down but now the smartphone is the protagonist for another detail.

One of the best examples

It turns out that the terminal has a small sensor of just 5MP and that has a photochromic filter inside that allows you to see beyond what our eye is capable of perceiving. At that frequency, the phone is especially comfortable working with wavelengths such as infrared, which sometimes have the ability to traverse certain surfaces, making them literally transparent.

This magical effect is capable of being performed through plastic surfaces, so the result that we see on the phone screen is that we can see through the controls from television, from STBs like an Apple TV (above in the tweet you have an example), etc. On the networks, the users of this terminal have suddenly revived after the ordeal suffered in the last month and seem to have found meaning in their purchase.

Face ID Unlock & Memoji via OnePlus 8 Pro 'Color Filter' camera

Of course, not only do users see through objects. A sensor of this type has also been shown to be very useful in suppressing colors from the scene, causing very interesting effects, especially on metal or glass surfaces. It’s more, As you can see in the tweet that you have just above, it is capable of undressing Face ID itself Apple and leave it in plain sight.