The first camera phone that 'sees' through objects is here

By Brian Adam
The first camera phone that 'sees' through objects is here

As the years go by, mobiles are copying some of those crazy ideas that other brands have launched in the past and with other gadgets that, for example, thought it would be a good idea to have an infrared sensor to capture night images where we could see even if there was hardly a sliver of light.

In the memory are some models of home video cameras, which made us all think that they would be the future and that has been deprecated except for those works where this type of observations are necessary. Now, having a photochromic filter sensor on a mobile phone that is capable of seeing through objects, do you find it useful?

OnePlus 8 Pro has one like this

It has been one of the most recent Chinese mobiles, which hit the stores last April, and he’s had a tremendous amount of trouble, with its buyers outraged and on the warpath for some really serious problems on their screen. Now, it seems that with the arrival of a first (and great) patch, things are calming down but now the smartphone is the protagonist for another detail.

It turns out that the terminal has a small sensor of just 5MP and that has a photochromic filter inside that allows you to see beyond what our eye is capable of perceiving. At that frequency, the phone is especially comfortable working with wavelengths such as infrared, which sometimes have the ability to traverse certain surfaces, making them literally transparent.

This magical effect is capable of being performed through plastic surfaces, so the result that we see on the phone screen is that we can see through the controls from television, from STBs like an Apple TV (above in the tweet you have an example), etc. On the networks, the users of this terminal have suddenly revived after the ordeal suffered in the last month and seem to have found meaning in their purchase.

Of course, not only do users see through objects. A sensor of this type has also been shown to be very useful in suppressing colors from the scene, causing very interesting effects, especially on metal or glass surfaces. It’s more, As you can see in the tweet that you have just above, it is capable of undressing Face ID itself Apple and leave it in plain sight.

This will be the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019), direct competition of the iPad

Computing Brian Adam -
Note 10 is not only prepared by the Samsung company. The Korean company is working to launch a new tablet that will become...
Read more

Apple could be working on an iPad with a folding screen

iphone Brian Adam -
This year, since the celebration of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the ban on folding screens was opened and now everyone wants to...
Read more

Microsoft prepara una tablet plegable para el año que viene

Computing Brian Adam -
Microsoft acertó de pleno hace algunos años (2012) cuando se lanzó al mercado de cabeza intentando poner en valor su Windows dentro de...
Read more

Samsung presents the Tactical Edition version of its Galaxy S20

Android Brian Adam -
Samsung is one of the most veteran companies when it comes to taking one of their phones and making it rough to print a...
Read more

The new iPad Pro will have one of the distinctive elements of the iPhone 11 Pro

Computing Brian Adam -
We have been talking for a few weeks about the new 2019 iPad Pro and the truth is that it does not match what...
Read more

Competencia para el iPad Mini: el tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) es oficial

Android Brian Adam -
Se esperaba la llegada del nuevo Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) en poco tiempo, pero ha sido mucho antes de los que se creía...
Read more
