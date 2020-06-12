HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

The Fed is not risking anything new (yet) in the nascent recovery

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

These are the new Telegram updates that WhatsApp does not have

The second most famous instant messaging app, Telegram, has released its new updates, with which it wants to compete...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will arrive this year with four different models

There was a time that everyone will remember, in which companies were able to shield themselves to avoid leaks...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Amazon: 31% discount on a 1 terabyte Samsung internal SSD

Amazon's new offering on an SSD. After the discount on the SSD Crucial of a few days ago, today...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The discovery of a new Pakistani species of sharp-toothed fish has been named after a witch

Michigan: Today, a type of fish called anchovy is common in the oceans around the world. But the millions...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Federal Reserve has used up all the ammunition it is going to use … for now. After a vigorous policy of easing to counter the impact of the coronavirus, President Jay Powell and his colleagues added little news on Wednesday. Financial market players will have to wait and see what the unknowable trajectory of the post-pandemic rebound brings.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept overnight interest rates near zero after lowering them in March. Powell promised to keep them for some time, and projections by members of the Fed's governing board do not essentially show any expectation of higher rates until at least 2022.

"We're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates," Powell said during a press conference after the FOMC statement. It also pledged to keep pace with bond purchase programs launched faster, stronger and more broadly than in response to the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The Federal Reserve has avoided bringing interest rates below zero, unlike what happens, for example, in the European Union and Japan. There is no indication that policymakers in the United States think it is a useful way to act.

Another possibility is what is known as the yield curve control, according to which the Federal Reserve explicitly targets ultra-low long-term interest rates and near-zero short-term returns. Once again, however, there is no indication yet that the US central bank is going in that direction.

In a sense, that shows that FOMC members are cautiously holding back to see what happens to the nascent recovery suggested by the surprising improvement in official employment statistics for May.

The US economy is slowly reopening after confinements designed to reduce transmission of the virus. If GDP, unemployment and other metrics improve rapidly, the Federal Reserve has probably already done enough. If not, you will have to keep your tools available.

On the other hand, there is a limit to what the Federal Reserve can do. Arguably, the huge bond purchase programs over-corrected the problems that erupted in the functioning of the market when the Covid-19 crisis took hold. And extremely low interest rates have already removed barriers to corporate loans and investments.

But the Federal Reserve cannot fix broken supply chains or force shock consumers in the United States and around the world to spend money. Powell is concerned about the long-term damage to the economy, but no one yet knows how much it is.

>

More Articles Like This

Another eight Covid-19 fatalities in the State, eight new cases

Latest news Brian Adam -
The health authorities announced this afternoon that eight others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are eight new cases. This...
Read more

Gun used to kill Lyra McKee received

Latest news Brian Adam -
Police in the North have confirmed they have recovered the gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee in Derry last year. The handgun was...
Read more

Without the lockdown there would have been dire consequences, a new study reveals

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
The lockdown served to stop the spread of the virus, without a doubt. This is confirmed by new research by the Global Policy Laboratory...
Read more

It’s time to change the port about masks from ‘you should to you need’ – the WHO

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
The pressure on NPHET and Government to give stronger guidance to the public on face coverings has been increasing for some time A World Health...
Read more

€ 6.2m worth of drugs acquired at Dublin Port

Latest news Brian Adam -
Customs have received approximately € 6.2 million worth of illegal drugs at Dublin Port. These are 93 kilograms of herbal cannabis, valued at € 1.9...
Read more

Ryan apologizes for racist disgrace

Latest news Brian Adam -
Green Party leader Éamon Ryan has apologized for using racist atrocities, as he himself said, during a debate in the Dáil this morning on...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

The Fed is not risking anything new (yet) in the nascent recovery

The Federal Reserve has used up all the ammunition it is going to use ... for now. After...
Read more
Android

Android 11 Beta is available: our test and how to install it

Brian Adam -
Completely surprising, after postponing everything because of the protests in the USA, Google has decided to release without too much warning the first Beta...
Read more
Android

MediaWorld and Unieuro are ‘battling’ on Redmi Note 9 Pro, already in promo

Brian Adam -
Arrived in Italy just a few weeks ago, it smartphone Redmi Note 9 Pro it is already at the center of a "last discount...
Read more
Android

How to install Android 11 Beta on your Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 4

Brian Adam -
Android 11 Beta is here, after four previews (alpha) and several weeks of delay Google has finally released the first beta update of the...
Read more
Top Stories

The power of nature: the video of a 610-meter landslide that wiped out 8 houses

Brian Adam -
Nature can be really terrible and ruthless at times. In Norway, in fact, a landslide 610 meters wide swept eight houses in the ocean....
Read more
Tech News

TikTok in the crosshairs of the European Union: survey on data processing

Brian Adam -
The EDPB, the European Union Data Protection Board, has announced that it has established one task force to investigate the processing of users' personal...
Read more
Editor's Pick

After folding, the extendable screens arrive: LG prepares a panel capable of stretching with an elongation of 20%

Brian Adam -
From LG Display we have seen flexible panels that roll up and even transparent OLED panels. What will be next? As announced by the company today, one of its...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: