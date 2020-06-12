The Fed is not risking anything new (yet) in the nascent recovery

The Federal Reserve has used up all the ammunition it is going to use … for now. After a vigorous policy of easing to counter the impact of the coronavirus, President Jay Powell and his colleagues added little news on Wednesday. Financial market players will have to wait and see what the unknowable trajectory of the post-pandemic rebound brings.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept overnight interest rates near zero after lowering them in March. Powell promised to keep them for some time, and projections by members of the Fed's governing board do not essentially show any expectation of higher rates until at least 2022.

"We're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates," Powell said during a press conference after the FOMC statement. It also pledged to keep pace with bond purchase programs launched faster, stronger and more broadly than in response to the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The Federal Reserve has avoided bringing interest rates below zero, unlike what happens, for example, in the European Union and Japan. There is no indication that policymakers in the United States think it is a useful way to act.

Another possibility is what is known as the yield curve control, according to which the Federal Reserve explicitly targets ultra-low long-term interest rates and near-zero short-term returns. Once again, however, there is no indication yet that the US central bank is going in that direction.

In a sense, that shows that FOMC members are cautiously holding back to see what happens to the nascent recovery suggested by the surprising improvement in official employment statistics for May.

The US economy is slowly reopening after confinements designed to reduce transmission of the virus. If GDP, unemployment and other metrics improve rapidly, the Federal Reserve has probably already done enough. If not, you will have to keep your tools available.

On the other hand, there is a limit to what the Federal Reserve can do. Arguably, the huge bond purchase programs over-corrected the problems that erupted in the functioning of the market when the Covid-19 crisis took hold. And extremely low interest rates have already removed barriers to corporate loans and investments.

But the Federal Reserve cannot fix broken supply chains or force shock consumers in the United States and around the world to spend money. Powell is concerned about the long-term damage to the economy, but no one yet knows how much it is.

>