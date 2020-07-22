Latest newsTech NewsSpace tech
The European Commission reduces the budget for space operations

By Brian Adam
The European Commission reduces the budget for space operations

There European Commission announced the budget dedicated to space operations for the next 7 years. Unfortunately, this is not good news: the budget has been reduced to a maximum of 13.2 billion euros, mainly dedicated to the continuation of the Galileo and Copernico satellite programs.

The budget was decided after four days of negotiations in Brussels, during which it was decided how to use 1.800 billion euros destined for the whole European Union and mainly intended to contain the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During 2018 and 2019, the Commission pushed member states to grant a budget of 16 billion euros, as we said last year, about 50% more than the funds allocated for 2014-2020. The discussion was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and in May the proposal became 15.2 billion. The reduction reflects pressure from some states, such as Finland, to have a smaller budget following the loss of the UK contribution.

The second cut was much more surprising, at least according to Luigi Scatteia head of the PwC’s Space Practice.

We clearly expected that the overall reduction in spending would have effects on space, but it is more than I expected, ” she told a SpaceNews.com.

The budget foresees € 8 billion for the European satellite navigation system Galileo, which reached one billion smartphones last year, and 4.81 billion for the environmental monitoring system Copernic. The remaining 392 million euros will be divided between GovSatCom, an initiative to provide secure satellite communication between member states, and the European space situational awareness program (SSA).

GovSatCom and SSA are the ones most penalized by the reduction, ” explains Pierre Lionnet of Eurospace, a group representing European space companies. “They are trying to save Galileo as much as possible. “

