The EU opens to release patents on vaccines, but asks Biden to allow exports

The announcement of the administration of Joe biden what supports the temporary suspension of vaccine patents against Covid-19 has taken Brussels by surprise. Up to now, the European Union and the United States were aligned in their rejection to this extent, promoted by India and South Africa in the World Trade Organization (WTO). They argued that it does not solve the problems of shortage of doses in the short term because the problem is the lack of production capacity and it will also end the incentives of the laboratories to investigate.

“This is a global health crisis and the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures“, maintains the person in charge of American Commerce, Katherine Tai, to justify your change in posture. “The administration firmly believes in the protection of intellectual property, but to end this pandemic it supports the suspension of this protection for vaccines against Covid-19,” he said.

The first reaction of the EU to this turn of the United States has been in charge of the president of the Commission. Ursula von der Leyen ensures that member states are willing to discuss Biden’s proposals. At the same time, it claims to the North American administration immediately lift all restrictions on the export of vaccines and their ingredients, which are the ones that are causing short-term manufacturing problems.

The Heads of State and Government of the Twenty-seven have planned discuss the suspension of vaccine patents during the informal summit that will be held starting tomorrow in Porto. Biden’s announcement will be addressed during a working dinner, which will not be attended by Chancellor Angela Merkel or the prime ministers of the Netherlands or Malta due to travel restrictions by Covid, according to community sources.

“The EU is ready to discuss any proposal to deal with the crisis effectively and pragmatically and therefore that we are willing to discuss how the US proposal to suspend the protection of intellectual property for vaccines Covid can help achieve that goal, “Von der Leyen said in a speech.” However, in the short term we call on all countries that produce vaccines to allow exports and avoid measures that disrupt supply chains “, has underlined.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, also insists that the priority must be to eliminate export restrictions maintained by the United States or the United Kingdom. “The EU is fully committed to tackling all barriers that hamper the global fight against Covid-19. All countries must allow exports and avoid disrupting supply chains“.

“We must develop global production capacity with financial support from the EU for developing partners,” argues Michel. In his opinion, Europe must bet on a “third way”, which would consist of facilitating voluntary agreements between pharmaceutical companies to rapidly expand manufacturing capacity.

Europe, the world’s pharmacy

Von der Leyen asserts that “Europe is right now the world’s pharmacy”. “While others keep their vaccine production for themselves, Europe is the world’s leading exporter of vaccines. So far, more than 200 million doses of vaccines produced in Europe have been shipped to the rest of the world. Europe exports as many vaccines as it delivers to its own citizens. To be clear, Europe is the only democratic region in the world that exports vaccines on a large scale“Von der Leyen insisted.

Exports from Europe range to more than 90 countries, including the poorest of the Covax initiative. The UK has already received 28 million doses from the mainland, while 72 million doses have been shipped to Japan. Singapore, Mexico or Colombia are other beneficiaries. “Some chose to isolate themselves, others chose to take advantage of a difficult situation to obtain geopolitical returns. I have never believed in this approach. No one is safe until everyone is safe, “says the president.

Despite the setbacks of the first weeks, Von der Leyen assures that the vaccination campaign in Europe has already reached cruising speed. So far 200 million doses have been distributed in the EU. More than 3 million Europeans are currently vaccinated every day, about 30 people every second.

“I am confident that we will be able to reach our goal of delivering enough doses to have 70% of European adults vaccinated as early as July. The United States has a similar goal and that shows how our vaccination campaigns are aligned right now. Some may say that countries like the United States and the United Kingdom were faster in the beginning. But I say that the EU has achieved this success by staying open to the world, “concluded the president.