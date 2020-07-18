The EU focuses its headlights on Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri: Apple, Google and Amazon are at risk

After the victory against the European Commission, Apple has once again ended up under the lens of the European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, who is examining the information of 400 companies about the alleged incorrect behavior with voice assistants such as Siri, Google and Alexa.

In the statement, the European Commission stated that through this investigation it aims to prevent large companies from adopting ancillary behavior in the Internet of Things market through sector domination and data collection.

According to the EU, in fact, It is important that smart devices are truly interoperable among them, hand in hand with the growth of the IoT market. In this way users will have more freedom when choosing products without worrying about compatibility.

The European Commission is proceeding with data collection and has sent data questionnaires to over 400 companies in Europe, Asia and America that sell smart appliances, wearable devices and voice assistants. To these are added all those companies that provide services to be used through the devices.

If the commissioners were to find violations of the regulations, Apple, Google and Amazon would risk a fine of 10% of global revenue. Tim Cook’s company, for example, could be fined $ 26 billion.