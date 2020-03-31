Wednesday, April 1, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest news

The EU disapproves by "unilateral ‘quot; the ban on flights to Europe decreed by Trump

By Brian Adam
9
0

Must Read

Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

The dark panorama that Donald Trump paints and the radical change of New York by coronavirus

US President Donald Trump warned the nation on Tuesday that the next two to three weeks will be "very...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Bloomberg blocks to Biden

Bloomberg blocks to Biden Biden. / EPThe Democratic race is already, after 'super Tuesday' a hand to hand fight with...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

How this machine translates thoughts

How this machine translates thoughts PHOTOLINVESTIGATION The project is based on two neural networks that learn...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The EU disapproves by "unilateral ‘quot; the ban on flights to Europe decreed by Trump

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. / Efe<img src = "https://intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/1585698708.jpg” alt=”The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. “>
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. / Efe

The statement begins by stating that "the coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent, that requires cooperation and not unilateral actions ‘quot;

A concise communication signed by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and by the President of the Council, Charles Michel, formats the EU's first response to Donald Trump's decision to suspend all flights between the United States. and Europe starting at midnight on Friday and for at least a month.

"The European Union disapproves that the decision of the United States to impose a travel ban has been taken unilaterally and without consultation»Prior, the two leaders point out in the statement sent a few minutes ago.

Just three paragraphs in a text that begins by stating that «the coronavirus it is a global crisis, not limited to any continent, which requires cooperation and not unilateral actions ». "The Union is taking strong action to limit the spread of the virus," he concludes.

Previous articleDaredevil could appear in "Spider-Man 3". A new illusion for fans
Next articleThey, the app for women victims of violence to seek help

More Articles Like This

The dark panorama that Donald Trump paints and the radical change of New York by coronavirus

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
US President Donald Trump warned the nation on Tuesday that the next two to three weeks will be "very painful" and that COVID-19 will...
Read more

Bloomberg blocks to Biden

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Bloomberg blocks to Biden Biden. / EPThe Democratic race is already, after 'super Tuesday' a hand to hand fight with Sanders It was not a 'super...
Read more

Graphic: Biden and Sanders' run to the White House

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Graphic: Biden and Sanders' run to the White House Left-wing and moderate hopefuls are left alone in the fight for...
Read more

Elizabeth Warren pulls out of the Democratic race without supporting Sanders

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Elizabeth Warren pulls out of the Democratic race without supporting Sanders His silence will benefit Joe Biden, a primary favorite,...
Read more

Violence continues unstoppable in Mexico despite the coronavirus

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
In a week of social distancing to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Mexico, almost 650 murders and a considerable increase in looting...
Read more

Sanders plays for Michigan

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Sanders plays for Michigan <img src = "https://intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/1585709870.jpg" alt="Bernie Sanders."> Bernie Sanders. / AFPA mini 'Super Tuesday' puts six states to...
Read more

Latest News

Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

The dark panorama that Donald Trump paints and the radical change of New York by coronavirus

US President Donald Trump warned the nation on Tuesday that the next two to three weeks will be "very...
Read more
Latest news

Bloomberg blocks to Biden

Brian Adam - 0
Bloomberg blocks to Biden Biden. / EPThe Democratic race is already, after 'super Tuesday' a hand to hand fight with Sanders It was not a 'super...
Read more
Techology

How this machine translates thoughts

Brian Adam - 0
How this machine translates thoughts PHOTOLINVESTIGATION The project is based on two neural networks that learn from the language of the...
Read more
Latest news

Graphic: Biden and Sanders' run to the White House

Brian Adam - 0
Graphic: Biden and Sanders' run to the White House Left-wing and moderate hopefuls are left alone in the fight for...
Read more
Latest news

Elizabeth Warren pulls out of the Democratic race without supporting Sanders

Brian Adam - 0
Elizabeth Warren pulls out of the Democratic race without supporting Sanders His silence will benefit Joe Biden, a primary favorite,...
Read more

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

Popular

Tech Advisor May 2020 Digital Edition

Brian Adam - 0
This month Inside this month’s edition we review Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, the latest in the company’s excellent Surface Pro range. You can find...

Sport-by-sport look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Brian Adam - 0
The coronavirus outbreak continues to have a huge impact on the sporting schedule as some of 2020’s biggest events come into view. A range of...

Movie review: Bad Neighbours 2 – hilarious and as good as the original

Genna Patterson - 0
Bad Neighbours 2 is surprisingly good, and not just because Teddy (Zac Efron) is topless for most of the film (although that helps). Despite...

© Intallaght By Lunar Media Ltd.