The EU disapproves by "unilateral 'quot; the ban on flights to Europe decreed by Trump <img src = "https://intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/1585698708.jpg" alt="The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. "> The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. / Efe

A concise communication signed by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and by the President of the Council, Charles Michel, formats the EU's first response to Donald Trump's decision to suspend all flights between the United States. and Europe starting at midnight on Friday and for at least a month.

"The European Union disapproves that the decision of the United States to impose a travel ban has been taken unilaterally and without consultation»Prior, the two leaders point out in the statement sent a few minutes ago.

Just three paragraphs in a text that begins by stating that «the coronavirus it is a global crisis, not limited to any continent, which requires cooperation and not unilateral actions ». "The Union is taking strong action to limit the spread of the virus," he concludes.