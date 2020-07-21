The EU data ruling opens another front in the technological cold war

If the data is the new oil, the all-important transatlantic pipeline of the world economy is at risk of being blocked. The highest court of the European Union (EU) on Thursday annulled the legal basis under which many companies transfer data to the United States. One of the scenarios that could occur now is the balkanization of privacy rules, something that can be harmful for groups like Facebook. Another possibility is a more difficult pact between the EU and the United States, which would imply a transfer of sovereignty by Washington.

The landmark resolution of the European Union Court of Justice represents yet another victory for privacy activist Max Schrems. The 32-year-old Austrian became known in 2015 for his role in the invalidation of Safe Harbor, a long-standing agreement between Washington and Brussels to protect personal data sent to the United States. The court ruled on Thursday that the successor to Puerto Seguro, Privacy Shield, signed in 2016 and possibly hosting 5,000 companies, is also null. He stated that any company that wanted to send data outside the EU should ensure that they enjoy the same protections that they enjoy under European law.

That is setting the bar high. In the case of the United States, the court did not agree with the government's surveillance: according to the Privacy Shield, Europeans do not have the legal right to report possible interference by the US National Security Agency, for example. This same logic could complicate a data deal with the UK after Brexit. In an extreme case, companies may have to store all the data locally. Facebook advertising teams in the United States could then be prohibited from accessing information from French users. The BSA, a lobbying group for corporate software companies, has calculated that European GDP could fall between 0.8% and 1.3% if data flows were interrupted.

That means that everyone except the most fanatical privacy activists would prefer an intermediate solution. The most obvious solution is for the European Commission and the US Department of Commerce to develop a new, reinforced Privacy Shield, with a grace period for companies to make the change. It might be easier to negotiate with a partner like Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who is the frontrunner, than with current President Donald Trump. But there remains an impediment: Schrems will challenge any agreement that allows Europeans to be watched by the US government without legal compensation. Compliance with this requirement could imply a transfer of legal sovereignty. And that is something that Washington does not usually do lightly.

>