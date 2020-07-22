Latest news
The EU agreement is a model for subsequent crises

By Brian Adam
The European Union (EU) has left behind its turbulent management of the eurozone debt crisis. At dawn on Tuesday, after intense negotiations, the bloc's leaders reached an agreement on a € 750 billion stimulus plan guaranteed by common funds to help countries fight the economic consequences of the pandemic. Despite some concessions, the plan appears feasible and creates positive incentives to carry out reforms.

The agreement was reached after the longest meeting of EU leaders in history and includes some inevitable commitments. To appease the wealthy countries led by the Netherlands, the bloc reduced the amount to be disbursed in direct aid from the 500 billion euros initially proposed by the European Commission to 390 billion euros. The loans increased from the initial 250,000 million euros to 360,000 million euros, possibly increasing the national debts of some highly affected countries such as Italy and Spain.

However, the agreement establishes some key precepts that will help the bloc to better fight this crisis and future ones. It adopts the principle of the EU's collective debt and allows the transfer of funds, through direct aid, from rich countries to weaker countries. This helps the worst-affected countries to recover faster, reducing economic divergences within the EU. Most direct aid will be granted using the above unemployment rates as a reference, while a smaller part will take into account the incidence of the pandemic on GDP. Goldman Sachs analysts estimate that Italy and Spain will receive, respectively, 80,000 million and 70,000 million euros in direct aid, equivalent to 4.4% and 5.5% of GDP.

Also, unlike what happened during the 2010-2012 debt crisis, receiving the funds will not require tough austerity measures such as pension cuts or tax increases, which exacerbated the economic recession in countries like Greece and Italy. Instead, the stimulus will be used to foster growth by investing in areas such as the green and digital economies.

There will be collective oversight by the commission and other EU states to ensure that funds are well spent, but disbursements will be decided by qualified majority voting rather than unanimity, reducing the chances of reaching to a standstill. If one country objects to another's spending, it can ask for a three-month review, and that will slow the plan down, but it won't block it.

Despite making some concessions, the EU has approved a good model for managing future crises. The result should be a stronger Europe.

