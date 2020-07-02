 sd
The escape of advertisers from Facebook continues: Microsoft joins the long list

By Brian Adam
The escape of advertisers from Facebook continues: Microsoft joins the long list

The list of the big companies that are in these hours is getting longer “boycotting” Facebook as part of the Stop Hate Profit campaign. Microsoft has also joined Coca Cola, Starbucks and Mozilla, which today announced that it will no longer buy advertising space on Facebook and Instagram.

To report the news is the Axios website, which would have obtained it through an internal chat of Satya Nadella’s company. Microsoft would have chosen to suspend all advertising activities on the social network of Mark Zuckerberg as concerned about where their ads are shown, and not about Facebook’s moderation policies, which have prompted other brands to make the same decision to bring the CEO and executives to a reflection on moderation of content related to hate speech, bullying and racism.

The repercussions on Facebook’s economy could be disastrous, since as you can read on the campaign website, the list of companies that have decided to boycott the social network are many and also include advertisers such as Adidas, Levi’s, Mozilla, Patagonia, The North Face, Reebok, Viber, Verizon and Unilever.

Facebook owes most of its earnings to the advertising sector, and a mass flight, especially from those who invest heavily in this sector, could have a disastrous effect on the budget.

