The era of Google Pixel 3a ends: the smartphone is no longer on sale!

Many fans of the smartphone world are getting a tear on their faces (who says no, lies shamelessly). The reason? Google has decided to stop selling the iconic Pixel 3a smartphone, a device that has won the hearts of Bigg fans above all thanks to its “software prowess”, capable of optimizing its single camera.

Released on May 7, 2019, the smartphone has just turned one year and it is for this reason that several users did not expect Google to remove the product from the market. In particular, according to what reported by MSPowerUser, the Mountain View company has stopped production of the Pixel 3a series, therefore of both Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

The confirmation came directly from a Google spokesman, who said to the Android Police microphones: “The Google Store has run out of Pixel 3a. For those who are still interested in purchasing these smartphones, the products are still there available through some partners while stocks last“.

In short, at the moment it is still possible to buy Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL through retailers, but the U.S. Google store has already run out of units at his disposal (as you can see in the screenshot at the bottom of the news, the word “Not available” appeared) and no others will be produced.

In conclusion, the era of Pixel 3a is over and for the moment nothing is known, at the official level of Pixel 4a (despite the rain of rumours and leaks). Will the Mountain View company speed up successor times after this news? We’ll see.

If you want to deepen the topic, we advise you to consult our Pixel 3a review, in order to better understand what product you are talking about. In any case, the Google Pixel series is actually going very well, so it doesn’t seem to be such a “problem”.