The discovery of a new Pakistani species of sharp-toothed fish has been named after a witch

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Michigan: Today, a type of fish called anchovy is common in the oceans around the world. But the millions of years old fossils found in Pakistan show that this plankton-eating fish used to hunt other fish with its big and sharp teeth.

Interestingly, this species discovered from Pakistan is named after a witch. Because witches have become a part of our myths because of their nails and long teeth.

In this regard, a complete fossil or fossil of Belgium and another partial fossil has been found in the Salt Range of the Salt Mountains of the Punjab Province of Pakistan. According to experts, the teeth of this fish, like the big and pointed teeth (Saber Tooth) Tiger, were large and unusual which made it a dangerous predator and it used to hunt small fish. The strange thing is that today this kind of creature has almost no teeth and it lives by eating microscopic objects floating on the sea.

Although mammals and other living things on Earth have grown rapidly and evolved rapidly since the extinction of the dinosaurs 65 million years ago, today's harmless C-Anchovy fish at that time had long, pointed teeth. ۔ Thus it hunted other fish and was the best hunter.

Experts from the University of Michigan have published an article in the Royal Society's research journal describing fish discovered in Belgium and Pakistan. Belgium's fossil is about 41 million years old, while the fossil found in Pakistan is 54 million years old. The two fish are of the same species, but have large teeth in their upper jaws.

In this regard, two fossils of two fish can be seen at the top. The fish at the top is from Belgium and the fish at the bottom is from Pakistan.

The experts did a CT scan of the skulls of these fish and found that there was a row of fine teeth in the lower jaw, but there were also very long and pointed teeth on the upper jaw. Experts also said that a new species of this fish has been found in Pakistan. Due to its physical appearance, it has been dubbed 'Mono Smiles Chiriloides'. It is named after a witch. The two fish are also close relatives of today's Anchovy species.

It should be noted that the experts of the University of Michigan had earlier discovered the remains of an ancient whale from Pakistan. That is why the fossil of the large-toothed fish mentioned above was kept there for a long time which was not noticed. However, now Professor Kapubianko has done research on it, as a result of which Pakistan's relics have once again become famous.

