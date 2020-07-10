Latest news
The Department of Education 'regretted' that material about the reopening of schools was not made available in Irish

By Brian Adam
The Department does not intend to send documents sent to all schools in the country in English only to Gaeltacht and all-Irish schools in Irish

The Department of Education 'regretted' that material about the reopening of schools was not made available in Irish

There isregret'The Department of Education said that material about the reopening of schools was sent to Gaeltacht and all-Irish schools in English only.

As reported on this site, Irish-medium education and language planners have expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction that the Department of Education has not made available all-Irish and Gaeltacht schools any material relating to the re-opening of schools.

A statement provided to the report by the Department of Education to Report.ie stated that it was "regrettable" that information had not been provided, including the department's guidance on safe return to school and information for parents who have special needs for their children, available in Irish for Gaeltacht and all-Irish schools.

“The Department always strives to provide information in both English and Irish at the same time but we regret at this time that this was not possible. Therefore, there was a delay between the time the documents were made available in Irish and the time they were made available in Irish, ”the statement said.

It was also stated that the documents sent out to all schools in the country were published in English "in the first place" and were published on the department's website in Irish "later".

The spokesperson said that the Department of Education did not intend to send the documents sent to all schools in the English language only to Gaeltacht and all-Irish schools in Irish.

They are available to download from location of the department, it was said.

Dónal Ó hAiniféin, Chairman of COGG, the Council for Gaeltacht and Irish-Medium Education said that staff and the school community in Irish-medium schools and all-Irish schools were "disadvantaged" because the Department of Education does not provide "necessary material" in both language at the same time.

"It is another example of the Department of Education's approach to providing important and essential material aimed at teachers and the school community in English for Gaeltacht and Irish-medium schools.

"COGG is constantly urging the Department to make this material available simultaneously in Irish and English," said Dónal Ó hAiniféin, Chairman of COGG.

Gaoth Dobhair's Language Planning Officer, Dónal Ó Cnáláin, said he has received complaints from principals in the Donegal Gaeltacht, who are "angry" about the situation.

"It is scandalous and shameful that the Department of Education is still pushing the English language on Gaeltacht schools as they try to implement the Gaeltacht Education Policy," said Dónall Ó Cnáláin.

The matter is being investigated by the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga.

