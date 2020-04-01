The Democratic Party pressures Bernie Sanders to withdraw Joe Biden. / Atlas The veteran senator resists and wants to get to the next debate in Arizona to confront his rival, Joe Biden, with his socialist ideology

Bernie Sanders did not pick up the microphone Wednesday night to acknowledge his devastating defeat in Michigan or celebrate his humble victory in North Dakota, but on Wednesday he came to the fore to respond to voices demanding his withdrawal from the race. It was the most frank assessment ever heard of a candidate who refuses to retire.

"We are winning the ideological and generational debate, but we are losing the eligibility debate," he acknowledged. His decision to go ahead in the race and put his rival in trouble during next Sunday's debate in Arizona sounded pragmatic. Sanders, 78, is neither blind nor clinging to delusional optimism. He knows that the presidential nomination has been drained from him forever, but his dream was not power but an ideology that he feels closer than ever. 58% of Michigan voters want the expansion of public insurance to the entire population, something Biden opposes.

The resounding advantage of the former vice president of Obama in the primaries makes him practically a candidate



"You don't know how many people our campaign talks to, saying 'I like what you stand for, I agree with it, but I'm going to vote for Joe Biden because I think he is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump,'" Sanders said Wednesday. . "I don't need to say how much I disagree, but that's what millions of Democrats and Independents think today," he acknowledged.

For any other candidate, that conclusion would have been enough to withdraw, but the independent Vermont senator who seeks to make a revolution at the ballot box has spent his entire life fighting for an idea that he does not intend to abandon now. His new mission is to make sure that his "friend Joe Biden039; quot; gets as close to them as possible and that is why he plans to put him in front of the cameras on Sunday and ask him to answer questions that he already told him about.

Joe, what are you going to do for the 500,000 people who go bankrupt in our country for medical debt? Are you really going to veto a law to expand public health if it is approved? Joe, what are you going to answer to the scientists who tell us that we only have seven or eight years to transform our energy system before the damage to this planet is irreparable? Joe, what are you going to do so that all young people have access to a university education without leaving with an outrageous debt? »

The "most dangerous039; quot; president

In other words, Sanders is not a campaign, but a movement that is more alive than ever. The socialist candidate who has not won the support of the working class in an industrial state like Michigan is giving an opportunity to the former Obama vice president to integrate his followers in the campaign and recruit them for the November elections, where he will need each and every one of them to beat Trump. Sanders has vowed to do everything in his power to defeat "the most dangerous US president in history."

The party barons don't see it that way. Biden fell apart in the debates, ranked fourth and fifth in the first states of Iowa and New Hamsphire, and has only recovered thanks to the decisive victory in South Carolina, where the African-American vote has been faithful to Obama's squire. The entire party has closed ranks around him, now that he's the last man standing against Sanders, but another debate could hurt him. The images would haunt him in front of Trump, the enemy to beat.

Congressman Jim Clyburn, who was instrumental in Biden's win in the south, called on Wednesday for the party to cancel the remaining debates – Arizona, this Sunday, will be the first to be held by two bands. James Carville, one of the superdelegates who will vote at the party convention in Milwaukee, even calls for the primaries to be suspended. The fear that has governed the contest continues to dominate the process and Trump sniffs it in silence. Your time in this campaign is yet to come.